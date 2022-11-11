President Biden’s Speech On Climate Change At COP27 Interrupted By Protestors

At the 27th United Nations Climate Conference (COP27), President Biden delivered a speech in which he talked about recent efforts taken by his administration in the fight against climate change, as well as significant new efforts the United States will be engaging in to reassert important leadership in the worldwide, global effort going forward. The White House Briefing Room released a briefing pointing out how President Biden has presided over the most significant domestic climate action taken in the history of the United States, including the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. Each of these has been hailed as an important step forward in efforts against climate change, though Americans themselves are somewhat divided in their reactions.
Despite this presentation, however, four protestors interrupted President Biden’s speech while holding a banner that showed the words “people vs fossils” and made calls from President Biden to stop pushing for fossil fuel extraction. The protestors themselves are youth and indigenous activists from the United States who, after they were removed from the stage and hall by security, made statements to the press that the solutions being put forth by the government of the United States will not lead to the limitation of climate change to 1.5 degrees or less. Additionally there was criticism of the creation of partnerships with polluters like Amazon and PepsiCo, among others, in the fight against climate change. While the protestors criticisms are valid, others have already pointed out such partnerships might be necessary in order to reach goals associated with the fight against climate change.
