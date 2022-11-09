Russia Withdraws From Kherson, Forcibly Deporting Thousands Of Ukrainians As It Retreats

Aerial view of Kherson, Ukraine prior to Russian invasion Uaquantum at Russia Wikipedia on Wikimedia Commons

Amidst continued setbacks at the hands of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has announced that it will be withdrawing from Kherson, the only regional capital captured by Russia following the invasion earlier this year, and will be pulling its forces from defensive positions on the west bank of the Dnipro. The move is an explicit indictment of the Russian war effort, showing that Russia is simply unable to continue to stave off Ukraine’ advances in parts of the territories seized over the course of the invasion. According to General Surovikin of Russia, the retreat was the most sensible option given the need for Russian forces to organize a defensive line in the face of Ukrainian advances. The issue of supplies to Russian forces across the river have also grown more tenuous following several bridges being destroyed by missiles launched by Ukrainian forces.

Beyond the expectations of new evidence being found in Kherson and the surrounding areas of war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers, Russia has appeared to engage in one last act of predation against the Ukrainian people there by apparently engaging in the forced deportation of thousands from Kherson deeper into Russian controlled territory. If true, these thousands of Ukrainians will be added to the hundreds of thousands forced by Russia through filtration camps and on into Russia.

While top generals of the Russian military were shown on Russian state television discussing the situation in Ukraine, and ultimately making the decision to withdraw across the Dnipro, notably absent from the broadcast was President Putin. This is particularly interesting as it was President Putin himself who announced the annexation of four occupied regions in Ukraine, including Kherson, this past September. It is possible that the lack of appearance by President Putin is an attempt at damage control in the situation, perhaps in the hope that his not being linked to the decision will allow the regime to blame future setbacks on his generals rather than his initial launching of the invasion in the first place.