Illegal Border Crossing Concerns Prompt Poland To Build Wall Along Border With Kaliningrad, Russia

Concerns surrounding illegal border crossings have prompted Poland to pursue the construction of a new barrier along its shared 130 mile-long border with Kaliningrad, the Russian exclave. The effort comes as a result of rising suspicions on behalf of the government of Poland that Russia might seek to assist the illegal border crossings of African and Asian migrants from its exclave in order to apply greater pressure on the states of the European Union. Following initial the construction of a temporary barrier by Polish soldiers specialized in demining, the expectation is that the final barrier itself will be completed by the end of 2023. The final barrier itself will be three rows of razor wire that will be eight feet in height, ten feet wide, and monitored by an electronic monitoring system and cameras.

The wall in Poland itself has some precedent. A similar barrier had been constructed by Poland along its shared border with Belarus, again with the expressed intent of deterring illegal migrants coming from that neighboring state. Prior to that point, the Polish authorities believed that the regime in Belarus had help facilitate the movement of tens of thousands migrants since 2021 in a effort to stir tensions in Europe. Given that Poland has been one of the countries welcoming Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion this past year, some human rights groups have accused the Polish government of having double standards. Despite the criticisms, Poland has remained committed to securing its border with the wall in order to prevent illegal migrants from being ushered in from Kaliningrad.