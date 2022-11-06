US Says North Korean Regime Will End If They Use Any Nuclear Weapon On US Or Allies

Kim Jong-Un, Supreme Leader of North Korea Victoria Model from Pixabay

After additional missile launches by North Korea this past week, one of which was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) despite the best efforts of the United Nations Security Council, government officials in both the United States and South Korea now believe that Kim Jong Un might be preparing for the a new nuclear test. For their part, North Korea has stated that the missile tests they have conducted have been in response to the military drills conducted by the United States, South Korea, and Japan in the region. Moreover, North Korea has obliquely threatened that, should the United States and South Korea initiate an attack, they will use nuclear weapons in the resulting conflict. When these statements are combined with the suspicions that North Korea is about to conduct the seventh nuclear test in its history, there is concern that both sides might be engaged in a escalatory cycle that increases the odds of conflict. This is especially the case given North Korea this past September announced a new nuclear weapons law which said that the country was a nuclear armed state which would not be pursuing disarmament.

For his part, United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated unequivocally that any nuclear attack on the United States or its allies will lead to the end of the Kim regime in North Korea. This would include the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons as well. The document outlining the United States National Defense Strategy, which was also recently released, echoed the sentiment expressed by the Defense Secretary where it said: “Our strategy for North Korea recognises the threat posed by its nuclear, chemical, missile and conventional capabilities, and in particular the need to make clear to the Kim regime the dire consequences should it use nuclear weapons … there is no scenario in which the Kim regime could employ nuclear weapons and survive.”

The United States has taken significant steps since the Biden administration to demonstrate a commitment to defend South Korea from aggression coming from Kim Jong Un’s regime, especially after several years where the alliance was put under stress by the Trump administration, which attempted to have South Korea pay more for military assistance while engaging in several high-profile summits with North Korea that led to few benefits. A strong alliance with South Korea in order to coordinate deterrence against North Korea will not only help ensure the stability and security of the Korean peninsula, but also contribute to the same in the Indo-Pacific as a whole.