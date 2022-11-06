Russia Declared Terrorist State By Czech Republic Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee

Czech Republic Flag Overlaying Country Gordon Johnson/Pixabay

In a recent resolution, the House Foreign Affairs Committee of the Czech Republic has described the current regime in Russia as terrorist. The resolution went on to outright condemn the massive attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population over the course of the war, as well as the fact that it did not recognize the results of the referendums Russia claims to have conducted in a way that reflected the true desires of the regions annexed in Eastern Ukraine. With this being the case, the House Foreign Affairs Committee went on to designate the Russian regime as being terrorist, which was stated as being in accordance with the resolution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Beyond the labeling of Russia as a terrorist state, the Members of Parliament on the House Foreign Affairs Committee also agreed on important points regarding specific actions taken by Russia in Ukraine. One of the most important being the extremely critical stance of Russia’s direct and indirect references to the use of nuclear weapons, as well as the false, unsubstantiated accusations that were levied against Ukraine as aiming to use weapons of mass destruction themselves. The conduct by Russia in this regard represents a dangerous escalation in tensions in Europe, as well as a threat to pan-European security as a whole.

The other important area of agreement in the resolution was in regards to statements that Russia was acting to deny Ukraine the right to their own identity and existence independent of Russian control. In doing so, the Members of Parliament go on to state that the actions taken by the troops and armed forces deployed by Russia to Ukraine constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes. Seeking to bring these perpetrators to justice, the House Foreign Affairs Committee indicated its support for Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský in his efforts to push for an investigation led by the International Criminal Court for the prosecution of these crimes committed by Russian forces over the course of their illegal invasion.

The Committee concluded with a call for the granting of greater support to Ukraine by the international community, as well as the Czech Republic itself to review its relations with Russia. While the statements of the Committee do not fully reflect the entirety of the government of the Czech Republic, it does serve as a signal that European governments might be drawing closer to leveling greater political and economic punishments on Russia for their continued actions in Ukraine. Perhaps other states will soon join Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in their formal recognitions of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.