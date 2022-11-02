Russian Generals Reportedly Discussing Whether To Use Nuclear Weapons, Despite Decades-Long Nuclear Taboo

The atomic cloud over Nagasaki 1945 US National Archives and Records Administration

According to information gained from multiple unidentified senior American officials, conversations between senior Russian military leaders have recently occurred in which the topic was how Moscow might use a tactical nuclear weapon to reverse setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, as well as when this might happen. While these same sources of intelligence suggest that President Vladimir Putin was not actually party to these conversations on how tactical nuclear weapons might be utilized by Russian forces, the fact that they are ongoing in the first place is still a major cause for concern.

While President Putin has in the past made veiled threats to use tactical nuclear weapons when opportunities to gain from such threats have emerged, more recently the concern has been that Russia might be considering such weapons as an actual viable option in Ukraine given the string of defeats its armed forces have suffered. Backing up these concerns have been the recent rhetoric in Russia that Ukraine possesses the capacity, and willingness, to detonate a “dirty bomb” on its own soil. While Ukraine has vigorously denied these allegations, and its allies themselves are extremely skeptical of Moscow’s claims, it must be acknowledged that these allegations by Russia might be used to justify further escalations in the war.

The longstanding nuclear taboo gives us some hope, however. This taboo on nuclear weapons use has been in place for decades now, under which those states that possess nuclear weapons believe that a global catastrophe will result should a single nuclear weapon be used anywhere, as this might lead to mass launches of nuclear weapons that would devastate the world. Time will tell if the Russian generals, and President Putin behind them, will continue to uphold the nuclear taboo or if they will risk everything on trying to turn the war in Ukraine around.