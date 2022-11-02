The Ukraine Grain Deal Goes Ahead Without Russian Support

The initial Black Sea Initiative as agreed on July 22, 2022 Randam on Wikimedia Commons

The grain deal that was reached this past July was hailed as an important success amidst the carnage of the war between Russia and Ukraine. The safe corridor included in the terms of the deal allowed for three Ukrainian ports to resume their exports, sending some 9.5 million tonnes of corn, wheat, sunflower products, barley, rapeseed and soy to states reliant on these products to keep their people fed and secured from the threat of starvation.

Unfortunately, Russia has stated that the deal is no longer feasible and has pulled out of the agreement following its claims that Ukraine launched a major drone attack on their Black Sea fleet in Crimea. After Russia signaled that it would be withdrawing its participation, the United States responded by accusing Russia of weaponizing food, and President Zelenskiy of Ukraine said that Russia is essentially “blackmailing the world with hunger,” to which Russia has insisted on denying this. Despite these claims of innocence in this regard, the fact remains that a spike in global wheat prices occurred after Russia withdrew, as well as new concerns over food shortages have cropped up in the developing world.

While Russia has made its stance clear, the other participants of the deal have continued to move forward with it. In addition, France has begun talking with other states in the European Union as to ways that land routes might be utilized to further increase Ukraine’s grain exports. Turkey, an important partner that made the initial deal possible through its assistance in brokering the deal, has also remained committed to the deal and their part in inspecting cargoes at a Joint Coordination Centre located in Istanbul. Remarks made by President Erdogan of Turkey have indicated that this stance in favor of the effort to export grain from Ukraine to countries in need of this supply will not change either.

As a result of these commitments by those backing the grain deal, a record amount of agricultural products to the amount of 354,500 tonnes has already been carried on vessels departing ports in Ukraine. The fact that these ships appear to be moving unimpeded suggests that Russia may in fact be stopping short of reimposing a blockade, which would have put millions of people at renewed risk of hunger. Time will tell if Russia continues to maintain this approach, or if it decides to take new actions at preventing the export of grain from Ukraine.