New Brazilian President Is Good News For The Amazon Rainforest

Environmentalists have cause for celebration this week following the election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, more commonly referred to as Lula, to the office of President of Brazil. The narrow win by Lula over the presidential incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by 50.9% to 49.1% will allow the new President to implement his stated goals for the resumption of more extensive efforts to protect the Amazon rainforest and put Brazil back in front of the international community to lead the fight against climate change.

Why exactly is this important? After all, Brazil is just one country, albeit a large one. The answer lies in the Amazon itself. Beyond containing nearly 25% of the terrestrial biodiversity of the entire world, the Amazon rainforest also plays an incredibly important global role for fighting climate change, given its capacity to both store billions of tons of carbon and release billions more tons of water every year. It is awareness of this importance that has led Lula to campaign heavily on the role of Brazil in fighting climate change and deforestation, things that he said were significantly worsened during the time that Bolsonaro was in power.

Indeed, during the first half of this year, deforestation of the Amazon rainforest increased to an all-time high and was 80% higher than in 2018, a year before Bolsonaro first took office. Criticism has been levied against Bolsonaro for enabling, among other things, the general proliferation of illegal land grabs, violence against indigenous people, slashing the environment agency’s budget, and even seeking to overturn environmental regulations. Moreover, during Bolsonaro’s tenure, Brazil failed to provide detailed plans on how it would cut carbon emissions to be in line with international agreements it had previously signed, according to work done by Human Rights Watch.

While the election of Lula is a cause for celebration for those concerned about the Amazon rainforest and climate change, there will still be significant challenges ahead for the new Brazilian regime. The 2023 budget for the government of Brazil has already been agreed on, which means more effort will be needed to restore funding to green initiatives and environmental protections. The need to build consensus with opponents and the expanded presence of organized crime groups will also need to be addressed. With all that being said, however, the fact remains that Lula’s return to power will give the Amazon rainforest a better fighting chance.