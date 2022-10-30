Russia Withdraws From Black Sea Grain Deal, Putting Millions At Risk Of Hunger And Starvation

President Vladimir Putin of Russia The Presidential Press and Information Office on Wikimedia Commons

Within hours of an attack on its ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the port of Sevastopol, Crimea, Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Deal that allowed for Ukraine to continue exporting critical grain to countries around the world to help bring down global food prices and alleviate concerns about hunger and starvation. Before this withdrawal from the deal, more than 9 million tonnes of products like corn, barley, and wheat among other goods were exported. At the time the deal was first signed, the United Nations World Food Programme had stated that roughly 47 million people were suffering from “acute hunger” due to the impacts of the Russian invasion on the halt of shipments of these good from Ukraine.

As of Sunday, Russia has moved to reimpose its blockade of Ukrainian ports, choking off the exports of grain urgently needed by populations around the world. All told, Ukraine has stated that some 218 vessels will be blocked from transporting these exports due to Russia’s actions.

Following the announcement by Russia, representatives of the United Nations have expressed deep concern about the decision to suspend participation in the grain deal and has attempted to work to revive Russian participation. Oana Lungescu, a spokesperson of NATO, has called for Russia to reconsider this decision and to renew its participation in the deal, and the grain exports coming from Ukraine are incredibly important to those in need around the world. Similar sentiments have been expressed by representatives of the United States and the European Union as well.

For his part, President Zelenskiy of Ukraine has said that Russia’s actions regarding pulling out of the deal are “predictable,” as Putin’s regime has been “deliberately aggravating” the global food crisis since September of this year. “Russia is doing everything to ensure that millions of Africans, millions of residents of the Middle East and South Asia, find themselves in conditions of artificial famine or at least a severe price crisis,” President Zelenskiy said, going on to urge a strong response from the international community. It is quite possible that President Putin is hoping that a surge in costs for grains will increase inflation in Europe, thus creating greater pressure on Western governments to cave to some of Russia’s demands in the conflict. Time will tell if such actual occurs, but at least for the near future Russia will act to prevent the export of grains from Ukraines ports.