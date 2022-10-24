Concerns Rising That Russia Is Thinking About Using A Nuclear Weapon And Blaming It On Ukraine

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Russian Ministry of Defence

Concerns are rising in Ukraine and allied states that Russia might be planning to use a “dirty bomb,” which is an improvised nuclear weapon composed of radioactive nuclear waste materials and conventional explosives. The concerns have risen following Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu calling several western states to express concerns that Ukraine might use a “dirty bomb” in the conflict with Russia, even though he was unable to provide any evidence that Ukraine might actually use a weapon like this. Given that Ukraine has been successfully pushing back the Russian invaders from occupied territories, the accusation just doesn’t make sense. If Ukraine would use such a weapon, they would run the very real risk that the international community would turn against them in their war with Russia, perhaps going so far as to delay needed material aid for the war effort or halt it altogether. Needless to say that would be beyond foolish.

For their part, leaders in Ukraine and its allied states have already spoken out against the accusations being put forth by Russia, saying that there were “transparently false” and a “pretext for escalation.” The claim by Russia comes as the Armed Forces of Ukraine make substantial progress into the Russian occupied province of Kherson. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine himself stated in an overnight address that the statements by Russia are simply a sign that Putin’s regime is planning such an attack and hoping to place the blame on Ukraine. When confronted by the fact that other states don’t appear to be believing Russia on the likelihood Ukraine might use a “dirty bomb,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov simply said that the disbelief on their part does not mean there is no threat.

So what are the odds Russia actually follows through to use a “dirty bomb” on Ukraine soil? The short answer is it is difficult to tell, but previous Russian actions in other conflicts suggest such an attack is possible. Termed “false flag operations,” these acts are defined as essentially being when one state commits an aggressive act, then accuses their opponent of having escalated the situation in order for the first state that actually did the action to then justify further military actions. For their part, Russia and its predecessor the Soviet Union have a long history of false flag operations to justify their actions on the world stage. In 1939, the Soviets shelled one of their own villages near the Finnish border to justify an invasion of Finland days later. In 1968, the Soviet Union used false flag attacks to justify intervention in Czechoslovakia after that country began pressing for social democratic reforms.

Destroyed Apartment in Volgodonsk, 1999 Yotub on Wikimedia Commons

The rise to power of President Vladimir Putin himself is believed to be precipitated by false flag operations carried out on Russian apartment buildings that led to the deaths of hundreds of Russian citizens. These bombings that occurred in 1999 not only helped ease President Putin’s rise to power, but also served as justification for the start of the Second Chechen War. It was only later when another bomb that hadn’t gone off in the basement of another Russian apartment, which was tracked to Russia’s FSB instead of Chechen militants, that suspicions were raised that the whole series of attacks had been planned by President Putin and his supporters.

With this history in mind, and President Putin being increasingly backed into a corner over the course of Russia’s failed invasion of Ukraine, concerns might well be justified that Russia could deploy a “dirty bomb” if the Kremlin thinks they stand to gain more than they will lose by doing so. For Ukraine and its allies, the key steps they can take in the coming days is to signal to President Putin and Russia that if they do decide to go forward with such an attack, they will lose far more than they might gain by doing so. Only by conveying this effectively might Russia be more completely deterred from deploying a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine.