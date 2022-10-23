EU Worried About China But Maybe Not Enough To Support US in War Over Taiwan

EU Flag Ralph of Pixabay

In the lead up to President Xi Jinping of China securing his hold on a third term in power, the European Union has started to become increasingly concerned about the chances China becomes increasingly adversarial in the international system. This past week, 27 European Union leaders took the floor at the European Council meeting in Brussels to present their concerns about China and its actions on the world stage. Largely the points put forth by leaders presented China as being increasingly aggressive in both its economic and military affairs, as well as insufficiently critical of Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Some went on to make calls for reducing dependency on China’s raw materials and technology in order to protect themselves. According to comments by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, he believes that Europe has been too complacent in the past with China, and that the European Union needs to understand more fully that China is a competitor, one in which even their economic actions can have geostrategic implications.

Others, most especially German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, instead called that the importance of global trade in Europe should be protected, even with China despite its more recently aggressive activities. The German Chancellor is backing up this stance with his plan to take a trip to China in November, wherein meetings would be had with the leadership their on topics related to trade and business. This move by the German Chancellor comes within the same timeframe that he has been facing increasing criticism within the government of Germany for his support of Chinese investment in the largest shipping container terminal located in Hamburg. While Chancellor Scholz has asked that a compromise be reached to allow the investment to proceed, other German lawmakers have been critical of this stance, such as Green Party lawmaker Marcel Emmerich, who said that the critical infrastructure of Germany should not become a plaything for other’s geopolitical interests. Emmerich drew an additional parallel of this situation to a decision made by one of Scholz’s fellow Social Democrats to let Russia buy up German natural gas storage facilities. German intelligence agencies have also warned about the rising strength of China, particularly in terms how it might become a greater threat to Germany given the strong scientific and economic ties between each country. The head of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency even went so far as to liken the current situation with Russia to a storm, while the coming issues with China represent climate change.

While much of the leadership of the European Union has made it clear that they have concerns over China’s activities and policies, the stances mentioned previously do indicate there remains a lot of discussion to be had before a unified approach can be codified by Europe. The Baltic states of Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia have been the most critical of China, even going so far as to leave China’s 17+1 economic club earlier this year due to views that China is using it to divide the countries of the European Union. Given Germany’s continued emphasis on the need to pursue global trade and maintain globalization, there will likely be tension surrounding policies in the months and years ahead.

Despite these worries, it is also not clear where the European Union would stand on a potential war between the United States and China over the status of Taiwan. The anti-China stance that President Joe Biden’s administration has implemented in the face of the challenges posed by China have some hedging their bets in Europe. According to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, while cooperation with the United States on things like technology development is welcomed, he did warn against the Americanization of Europe’s approach to Chinese relations. In doing so, he called for a self-confident but independent Europe in the regard, one which would take an approach that emphasized equality and reciprocity. With this stance being shared by other leaders in the European Union, and general concerns increasing about the health of their respective economies following the costs inflicted upon them by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent economic sanctions applied against Russia, it is possible that the member states of the European Union might first attempt to get China and the United States to come to the bargaining table via diplomacy than to directly intervene in the conflict.