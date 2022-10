In Response To Ukraine War, New Independence Movement In Middle Volga Region Of Russia

Location of Bashkortostan in Russia TUBS on Wikimedia Commons

On the heels of a mobilization plan that has disproportionately targeted ethnic minorities in Russia, Bashkir nationalists have come together to announce the formation of a new armed resistance movement to oppose the war in Ukraine and to pursue the establishment of an independent Bashkortostan in the Middle Volga region of the Russian Federation. Since its establishment, the organization’s official channel on Telegram has called for the firebombing of Russian military commissariats in order to inhibit the mobilization of Bashkirs in the region. For their part, Bashkir officials have not commented on the firebombings that have occurred, nor have they arrested anyone on suspicion of being involved with the groups activities. Ruslan Gabbasov, the emigre leader of the Bashkir nationalists, has since made comments indicating that the group are behind these actions however.

Some Bashkir activists have also made calls to more actively resist Russian mobilization efforts in the region, as well as work towards the formation of an independent republic. Russian analysts have indicated their alarm over these activities, noting that the group is going through the same stages of development that similar national movements that occurred during the time of the Soviet Union. Concerns have been expressed that these movements might momentum in other regions of the Russian Federation as well. With a population of over one and a half million people in Russia, the majority of which are concentrated in Bashkortostan itself, the Bashkirs represent a potential threat to the unity of the current Russian state under Putin. Should the population put significant support behind an independence movement, Russia’s current military resources will become even more strained.