Some Bashkir activists have also made calls to more actively resist Russian mobilization efforts in the region, as well as work towards the formation of an independent republic. Russian analysts have indicated their alarm over these activities, noting that the group is going through the same stages of development that similar national movements that occurred during the time of the Soviet Union. Concerns have been expressed that these movements might momentum in other regions of the Russian Federation as well. With a population of over one and a half million people in Russia, the majority of which are concentrated in Bashkortostan itself, the Bashkirs represent a potential threat to the unity of the current Russian state under Putin. Should the population put significant support behind an independence movement, Russia’s current military resources will become even more strained.
In Response To Ukraine War, New Independence Movement In Middle Volga Region Of Russia
Published by
Holding a PhD in Political Science, I write about current events and on political topics related to international relations, international law, conflict both between and within states, and the interactions between technology and politics.
More from Dr. E.C. Beuck
Russian State TV Presenter Calls For Drowning Ukrainian Children And Genocide
RT Presenter Anton KrasovskyБольшая игра from Wikimedia Commons. A presenter on the Russian state television station RT by the name of Anton Krasovsky has called for the killing of Ukrainian children and promoted acts of genocide by Russian forces in Ukraine. According to Krasovsky, Ukrainian children who criticized Russia in the 1980’s should have been thrown into a river to drown or shoved into huts to be burned. In the interview, Krasovsky also laughed at reports that elderly Ukrainian women were raped by Russian soldiers.Read full story
Concerns Rising That Russia Is Thinking About Using A Nuclear Weapon And Blaming It On Ukraine
Russian Defence Minister Sergei ShoiguRussian Ministry of Defence. Concerns are rising in Ukraine and allied states that Russia might be planning to use a “dirty bomb,” which is an improvised nuclear weapon composed of radioactive nuclear waste materials and conventional explosives. The concerns have risen following Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu calling several western states to express concerns that Ukraine might use a “dirty bomb” in the conflict with Russia, even though he was unable to provide any evidence that Ukraine might actually use a weapon like this. Given that Ukraine has been successfully pushing back the Russian invaders from occupied territories, the accusation just doesn’t make sense. If Ukraine would use such a weapon, they would run the very real risk that the international community would turn against them in their war with Russia, perhaps going so far as to delay needed material aid for the war effort or halt it altogether. Needless to say that would be beyond foolish.Read full story
Xi Jinping Secures Power In China But Destroying Economy In Doing So
President Xi Jinping of ChinaUS Department of State. President Xi Jinping of China has secured his political goals in the Communist Party Congress, allowing him to stay in power for another term and to stack the highest leadership ranks of the country with his own loyalists. It would be a time for the President to pat himself on the back for his political coup, except following on its heels is economic destruction not seen in more than a decade.Read full story
The New Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to be Rishi Sunak
Next Prime Minister Rishi SunakSimon Walker / HM Treasury. After the tumultuous 44 days that Liz Truss was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, during which her economic policies caused a run on the British pound, the person selected to replace her is former Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak. Sunak will be the first Prime Minister of South Asian descent, as well as the youngest at 42 in more than 200 years to assume the position.Read full story
EU Worried About China But Maybe Not Enough To Support US in War Over Taiwan
In the lead up to President Xi Jinping of China securing his hold on a third term in power, the European Union has started to become increasingly concerned about the chances China becomes increasingly adversarial in the international system. This past week, 27 European Union leaders took the floor at the European Council meeting in Brussels to present their concerns about China and its actions on the world stage. Largely the points put forth by leaders presented China as being increasingly aggressive in both its economic and military affairs, as well as insufficiently critical of Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Some went on to make calls for reducing dependency on China’s raw materials and technology in order to protect themselves. According to comments by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, he believes that Europe has been too complacent in the past with China, and that the European Union needs to understand more fully that China is a competitor, one in which even their economic actions can have geostrategic implications.Read full story
A War Between The United States And China Over Taiwan Might Be Coming
Boxing Glove Clash US vs ChinaPriyam Patel on Pixabay. According to remarks made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China may be growing dissatisfied with the current status quo over the status of Taiwan and that the Asian power might be pursuing a faster timetable for reunification, one which could see coercive measures used. In the worst case scenario, this might mean an outright invasion as a potential option. Needless to say, tensions are rising as a result.Read full story
Unable To Win Conventional War, Russia Accelerates Strikes Against Civilian Infrastructure in Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin of RussiaПресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации on Wikimedia Commons. In the wake of gradual retreats and ineffective efforts against the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian forces have increasingly turned to launching missile strikes and suicide drones against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. Today in particular it has been reported that more than a dozen Russian missiles struck targets within Ukraine, damaging energy facilities and causing power outages. The damage occurred despite efforts by Ukraine’s Armed Forces that brought down eighteen missiles before they reached their targets.Read full story
Chechen Warlord’s Teenage Sons Sent To Front In Ukraine Warzone
Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov during a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir PutinПресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации on Wikimedia Commons.Read full story
French Company Pleads Guilty To Providing Material Support To Terrorist Organizations
Lafarge concrete @ ParisGuilhem Vellut from Paris, FranceLafarge, a French cement company, has pleaded guilty in a U.S. court to charges that it had been making payments to ISIS and the al Nusra Front in order to keep a Syrian plant in operation between 2013 and 2014. It is the first time a company has pleaded guilty in the U.S. for providing material support to a terrorist organization. Apparently in this time frame, the cement company provided payments of more than $5 million through intermediaries to both terrorist organizations in an effort to keep the plant producing cement. As part of the plea agreement, Lafarge has agreed to pay $778 million.Read full story
Putin Declares Martial Law In Occupied Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin of RussiaPresidential Executive Office of Russia. Today President Vladimir Putin of Russia declared martial law in all four illegally annexed regions of Ukraine currently occupied by the Russian invaders. The new law also granted additional unspecified emergency powers to the heads of each of Russia’s regions. While President Putin was unclear as to what steps might be taken under martial law, he did state that the order would be effective starting on Thursday, and that territorial defense forces would be created in each of the four illegally annexed regions. This might serve as an indication that President Putin is growing increasingly frustrated with progress by the Russian Armed Forces and has now decided that forcing Ukrainian citizens to fight against the Armed Forces of Ukraine might lead to a more favorable situation on the ground.Read full story
Estonia Joins Latvia and Lithuanian To Recognize Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism
Today Estonia joins Latvia and Lithuania in declaring Russia a terrorist state. In all eighty-eight out of the one hundred and one Members of Parliament voted in favor of this declaration, which also expressed support for the investigations being conducted by both the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice into the potential crimes committed by Russia in the territory of Ukraine. Estonia also went on to call upon the rest of the international community to adopt similar declarations regarding Russia. This move by Estonia follows on the heels of a statement by the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations last week, who said that “Russia has proven once again that this is a terrorist state that must be deterred in the strongest possible ways.”Read full story
Russia Continues Massive Looting of Ukraine By Stealing From Crimean Museums
President Vladimir Putin of RussiaPresidential Executive Office of Russia. Ukraine’s military General Staff have announced that the occupying Russian authorities in Crimea has issued an order to evacuate the contents of museums to Russian territory. The efforts to implement this order have been noted as prioritizing the exhibits that possess the largest material value. According to the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, this export of Ukraine’s cultural property by the Russian occupying forces seems to be proportional to the level of looting of museums during World War II and thus can be categorized as a war crime.Read full story
In Response To Russian Aggression, German Official Has Called For Larger European Union
Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of GermanySteffen Prößdorf. Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz has recently drawn renewed attention to the potential expansion of the European Union in his comments to a gathering of European social democrats, outlining his rational that such an expansion would allow Europe to pull more weight in global affairs. This might also mean greater security for some states from aggression outside their borders, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Read full story
Russia Struggling To Mobilize Men For War In Ukraine
Russian SoldiersУправление информации и пресс-службы Главы Республики Крым. Despite the rhetoric coming from Moscow, Russian authorities are apparently struggling to reach quotas for the mobilization of Russian manpower for the war in Ukraine. Given significant efforts by Russian citizens to avoid being drafted, the authorities of Moscow and St. Petersburg have reportedly been resulting to using plainclothes police to block the entrances of homes in order to prevent those living there from avoiding receiving their official mobilization notices. Other shifts in tactics include conducting mobilization raids, such as when Russian authorities targeted a construction company in Moscow on October 14, during which some 250 men were forced to go to a military commissariat to be drafted into the war effort. There are even rumors that the Military Commissariat in Moscow has been issuing mobilization notices in public spaces such as near metro stations, though this has been denied by the Russian authorities.Read full story
Russian Forces Continue Conducting Massive Ethnic Cleansing Campaign Against Ukraine Civilians in Occupied Territory
President Vladimir Putin of RussiaPresidential Executive Office of Russia. The horrors being perpetrated by the Russian occupiers on the people of Ukraine continue with more information coming to light about the massive, forced deportations of Ukrainians in the occupied territories. According to the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Marat Khusnullin, there have been more than several thousand Ukrainian children taken from Kherson Oblast in Ukraine to various regions in Russia, where they have been placed in rest homes and children’s camps. As the children being taken from the occupied areas of Ukraine are being put up for adoption by Russian parents, these actions could well constitute a violation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.Read full story
Belarus Announces Joint Force With Russia Following Russian Attacks On Ukrainian Civilians
President Vladimir Putin of Russia meets with President Alexander Lukashenko of BelarusPresidential Executive Office of Russia. In the wake of an attack on Russia’s road and rail bridge to Crimea on Saturday, to which Russia responded by missile strikes against civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine, the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has announced the he has ordered Belarusian troops to be deployed alongside Russian forces. The justification he has given is that the regime in Ukraine, and its allies in the West, are a clear threat to Belarus. While it has yet to be announced where this joint deployment will occur, the announcement itself represents a potential escalation of the war in Ukraine, as a new front might be opened upon in the northern part of the invaded country. President Lukashenko has also claimed that strikes on Belarusian territory are not just being discussed in Ukraine, but are actively being planned in an attempt to drag Belarus into the war. President Lukashenko failed to provide any evidence of his assertions.Read full story
Haiti Requests Assistance From International Armed Forces Due to Gangs and Protests
Rescuers in Port-au-Prince, HaitiDavid Mark from PixabayIn the wake of hardship imposed by dwindling supplies of fuel, water, and basic goods due to widespread protests and the actions of gangs, the government of Haiti has reached out to the international community seeking assistance in restoring security to their country. It is the hope of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and other officials of the Haiti government that such an intervention might help alleviate the crisis plaguing their country before they can get any worse.Read full story
World Trade Growth Could Drastically Slow in 2023 According to WTO
Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of the World Trade OrganizationWorld Trade Organization. The World Trade Organization (WTO) has cautioned states against imposing trade restrictions as this will contribute to slower economic growth and lower living standards. On this topic, the Director-General of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said “While trade restrictions may be a tempting response to the supply vulnerabilities that have been exposed by the shocks of the past two years, a retrenchment of global supply chains would only deepen inflationary pressures, leading to slower economic growth and reduced living standards over time. What we need is a deeper, more diversified and less concentrated base for producing goods and services. In addition to boosting economic growth, this would contribute to supply resilience and long-term price stability by mitigating exposure to extreme weather events and other localized disruptions. The success of the WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) in June is proof that with sufficient political will, members can cooperate and move forward together.”Read full story
Musk Proposes Taiwan Special Administrative Zone as Tesla Hits Sales Record in China
Billionaire Elon Musk recently suggested that an arrangement might be made where China could assert greater control over Taiwan in the form of establishing a special administrative zone, much like Hong Kong has experienced in recent years, though one where the arrangement might be more lenient compared to the former British colony. As might be expected, the comments made by Musk have resulted in praise from China and condemnation from officials in Taiwan, with the de facto ambassador of the latter to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim, stating that Taiwan’s “freedom and democracy are not for sale.”Read full story
Comments / 96