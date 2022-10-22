Unable To Win Conventional War, Russia Accelerates Strikes Against Civilian Infrastructure in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin of Russia Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации on Wikimedia Commons

In the wake of gradual retreats and ineffective efforts against the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian forces have increasingly turned to launching missile strikes and suicide drones against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. Today in particular it has been reported that more than a dozen Russian missiles struck targets within Ukraine, damaging energy facilities and causing power outages. The damage occurred despite efforts by Ukraine’s Armed Forces that brought down eighteen missiles before they reached their targets.

As things stand, it has been estimated that Russian strikes have hit at least half of Ukraine’s thermal power generation infrastructure, and roughly forty percent of the entire system. While efforts continue to keep these systems running through repairs, government officials in Ukraine have advised civilians to stock up on water in case cut-offs occur as a result of Russia’s continued attacks on the civilian population. Other officials in Ukraine have pointed to Russian strikes as part of Putin’s efforts to drive more refugees elsewhere in Europe, or even an extension of a genocide against the Ukrainian people.

Senior military officials at the Pentagon in the US have noted that the world is largely behind Ukraine in this war, and that many are providing a wide range of material support. Indeed, discussions seem to indicate increasing efforts to maintain the readiness of national armaments while supporting Ukraine over the long term. It is support like this that indicates we could continue to see Russia’s military face greater setbacks against Ukraine. That being said, one unfortunate result of this is that we can also likely expect attacks of this nature against civilians in Ukraine to continue.