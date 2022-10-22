Chechen Warlord’s Teenage Sons Sent To Front In Ukraine Warzone

Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov during a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации on Wikimedia Commons

Three teenage sons of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov recently visited Ukraine to supposedly engage in the war effort against the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which Kadyrov has shown as proof that he has followed through on an earlier boast that he would send his children to an active warzone. In a post, Ramzan Kadyrov stated that his sons aged fourteen to sixteen got in close to positions held by Ukraine in order to provide covering fire for advancing fighters. The several minute long video that accompanied this announcement showed the three boys standing in a trench while occasionally firing a grenade launcher and assault rifles at enemies in the distance while following the directions of Chechen commander Zamid Chalayev, the man likely charged with babysitting the sons of his leader. Based on the actions of the boys in the trench, wherein the can be seen sometimes standing upright in the face of supposed incoming fire, some have speculated that the whole thing is a sham for propaganda purposes. Comments have even noted with some humor that the boys had been armed with weapons produced by NATO rather than the Russian-made weapons. Despite the potentially fabricated nature of the whole situation, Kadyrov insisted that other Chechen fighters were “pleasantly surprised” by the boys performance, and that they were successful in holding off a Ukrainian counterattack.

Reactions coming from Russian government officials have been largely positive in regards to the actions taken by Kadyrov deploying his children to an active warzone, despite this being against international law. The head of the Russian State Duma’s Committee on Family Issues stated that Kadyrov is a good father and, despite Russian law forbidding children taking part in war, gave the Chechen leader a pass in this situation due to cultural differences with Russia. Beyond this propaganda effort being good domestically for the Russian cause, keeping the Chechen leader happy serves several important purposes for the Russian state. Beyond Kadyrov’s support for the Russian regime being important in keeping the Chechen Republic under firm control, the vocal support of the war in Ukraine by the Chechen leader has also seen an estimated twenty thousand Chechen troops deployed on the Russian side. It is likely that these actions in part is what led Russian President Vladimir Putin promoting Kadyrov to the rank of Colonel General in the Russian Army. Overall, so long as President Putin relies on the support of Kadyrov, and vice versa, we can likely expect propaganda efforts like this to continue.