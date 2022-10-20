French Company Pleads Guilty To Providing Material Support To Terrorist Organizations

Lafarge concrete @ Paris Guilhem Vellut from Paris, France

Lafarge, a French cement company, has pleaded guilty in a U.S. court to charges that it had been making payments to ISIS and the al Nusra Front in order to keep a Syrian plant in operation between 2013 and 2014. It is the first time a company has pleaded guilty in the U.S. for providing material support to a terrorist organization. Apparently in this time frame, the cement company provided payments of more than $5 million through intermediaries to both terrorist organizations in an effort to keep the plant producing cement. As part of the plea agreement,

According to the information that has come to light, Lafarge eventually would evacuate the cement plant in September of 2014, after which ISIS took it over and went on to sell the cement that had been left behind for more than $3 million. U.S. Attorney Brean Peace said that “…Lafarge made the unthinkable choice to put money into the hands of ISIS, one of the world’s most barbaric terrorist organizations, so that it could continue selling cement.” Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco elaborated on this indignation towards the decisions made by Lafarge to say that such actions are a reminder that corporate crime can sometimes intersect with concerns of national security. In the case of Lafarge, this meant cooperating with one of the most violent terrorist organizations in the world to increase its profits and market share, despite this partnership meaning funding that terrorists could go on to use in inflicting violence during the Syrian civil war.

For their part, Lafarge has released a statement accepting responsibility for the individual executives involved in the partnership with the terrorist organizations, which was in violation of the company’s Code of Conduct. That being said, it should also be noted that Lafarge is facing additional charges in France for complicity with crimes against humanity for keeping a factory open in Syria following the outbreak of violence in 2011. While authorities have indicated that no individuals have yet been charged in relation to the case brought in the U.S., they have also stated that their investigation is still ongoing.