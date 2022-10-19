Putin Declares Martial Law In Occupied Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin of Russia Presidential Executive Office of Russia

Today President Vladimir Putin of Russia declared martial law in all four illegally annexed regions of Ukraine currently occupied by the Russian invaders. The new law also granted additional unspecified emergency powers to the heads of each of Russia’s regions. While President Putin was unclear as to what steps might be taken under martial law, he did state that the order would be effective starting on Thursday, and that territorial defense forces would be created in each of the four illegally annexed regions. This might serve as an indication that President Putin is growing increasingly frustrated with progress by the Russian Armed Forces and has now decided that forcing Ukrainian citizens to fight against the Armed Forces of Ukraine might lead to a more favorable situation on the ground.

Like previous announcements, President Putin took pains to emphasis this most recent action is about Russian security. “We are working to solve very difficult large-scale tasks to ensure Russia’s security and safe future, to protect our people,” said President Putin on the televised address during a Security Council meeting. “Those who are on the frontlines or undergoing training at firing ranges and training centers should feel our support and know that they have our big, great country and unified people behind their back.” Never mind that it has increasingly come to light that many of those drafted in Russia for deployment to Ukraine are being given lackluster training, are inadequately equipped, and often treated as cannon fodder as soon as they reach the front.

The Federation Council of Russia, which is the parliament’s upper house, quickly moved to support President Putin’s imposition of martial law on the four illegally annexed regions. Draft legislation also indicated that there may be additional restrictions on public gatherings, travel, more censorship, and greater authority being granted to Russian law enforcement agencies. This would all make sense, given that Russia is striving to impose as much control on these areas as possible, while playing for time to resist the advances being made by Ukraine. That being said, the population of Russia itself might have cause for concern, as the decree states that similar martial law measures might be implemented in Russia in the future.