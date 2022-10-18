Estonia Joins Latvia and Lithuanian To Recognize Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism

Baltic Map US Government

Today Estonia joins Latvia and Lithuania in declaring Russia a terrorist state. In all eighty-eight out of the one hundred and one Members of Parliament voted in favor of this declaration, which also expressed support for the investigations being conducted by both the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice into the potential crimes committed by Russia in the territory of Ukraine. Estonia also went on to call upon the rest of the international community to adopt similar declarations regarding Russia. This move by Estonia follows on the heels of a statement by the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations last week, who said that “Russia has proven once again that this is a terrorist state that must be deterred in the strongest possible ways.”

Beyond declaring Russia a terrorist state, Latvia also called on Euro-Atlantic states to impose comprehensive sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, while at the same time increasing support to Ukraine as much as possible. The goal they asserted with these actions would be to isolate Russia from international and regional organizations. Latvia even pushed for actions to be directed against Belarus as well, given how it has supported the aggression from Russia against Ukraine.

Regarding Lithuania, their resolution went further to condemn Russian forces and mercenaries for having committed war crimes in Ukraine, specifically in such places as Borodyanka, Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin, Mariupol, as well as other cities according to the public broadcaster Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT). It is these acts and others that leads Lithuania to conclude that Russia is engaging in a genocide against the Ukrainian people.

While other countries have been a bit more reluctant to follow suit, the United States among them, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe did vote on October 13 to adopt a resolution recognizing Russia as a terrorist state. Time will tell what impacts these political moves have on the conflict, but if nothing else the relationships that Russia shares with Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will suffer significantly going forward.