Russia Continues Massive Looting of Ukraine By Stealing From Crimean Museums

Ukraine’s military General Staff have announced that the occupying Russian authorities in Crimea has issued an order to evacuate the contents of museums to Russian territory. The efforts to implement this order have been noted as prioritizing the exhibits that possess the largest material value. According to the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, this export of Ukraine’s cultural property by the Russian occupying forces seems to be proportional to the level of looting of museums during World War II and thus can be categorized as a war crime.

According to findings by Ukraine’s Cultural Ministry, by August 3, 2022, Russia had engaged in 500 separate instances of war crimes against the cultural heritage of Ukraine and its people. The losses from nearly 40 museums in Ukraine have been estimated as costing hundreds of millions of dollars. In reaction to these acts, President Volodymr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has called for Russia to be removed from UNESCO, the international organization charged with the promotion of world peace and security through international cooperation on education, arts, sciences and culture. Examples of more recent noteworthy thefts by the Russians include ancient Scythian gold that they seized from the Melitopol Museum of Local History, and original paintings made by Arkhip Kuindzhi and Ivan Aivozvsky from the Local Lore and Art Museums in Mariupol.

The looting itself is nothing new, but the fact that it is occuring in museums on supposed secure Russian soil sends the signal that more than a few in the illegally annexed territory are worried that Ukraine will be taking the peninsula back following the ineptitude of the Russian invasion. Regardless if Ukraine successful evicts the Russians from Crimea, it will come too late to preserve the history that Russia has stolen.