Russia Struggling To Mobilize Men For War In Ukraine

Dr. E.C. Beuck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jfofe_0icF7X9n00
Russian Soldiers

Despite the rhetoric coming from Moscow, Russian authorities are apparently struggling to reach quotas for the mobilization of Russian manpower for the war in Ukraine. Given significant efforts by Russian citizens to avoid being drafted, the authorities of Moscow and St. Petersburg have reportedly been resulting to using plainclothes police to block the entrances of homes in order to prevent those living there from avoiding receiving their official mobilization notices. Other shifts in tactics include conducting mobilization raids, such as when Russian authorities targeted a construction company in Moscow on October 14, during which some 250 men were forced to go to a military commissariat to be drafted into the war effort. There are even rumors that the Military Commissariat in Moscow has been issuing mobilization notices in public spaces such as near metro stations, though this has been denied by the Russian authorities.

Even in areas where the Russian military appears to be more effective in reaching their draft quotes, there has been criticism that these mobilization efforts have been focused on quantity over quality. For example, State Duma Deputy Maxim Ivanov has been on record as criticizing the Russian military commissariats in the Sverdlovsk Oblast as pursuing recruitment in just this way, that their quotas might be reached quicker. Another potential reason why recruitment efforts are being stymied in Russian cities is that more information about how Ukraine has become a meat grinder for Russian forces has begun making the rounds amongst the population. One example of this is how a 28-year-old department head in the Government of Moscow was mobilized for the war in Ukraine on September 23rd, given a few days of training despite his lack of any combat experience, then deployed to Ukraine where he was killed in the fighting on October 10th. This led immediately to the leaving of military-aged workers from the Government of Moscow, as they sought to avoid potentially being drafted themselves. It has also come to light that some conscripts are potentially being placed in roles outside their training, such as an artillery specialist being assigned to a motorized rifle unit, or a Rosgvardia Spetsnaz officer being put in charge a an entire tank battalion.

The point of these short examples is that, if even those high up in government are being selected to be sent to the front, only to be given inadequate training and equipment or to be placed in roles outside their training altogether, then many are beginning to become aware that their own chances of survival in Ukraine are slim.

