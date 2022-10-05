Czechs Troll Russia By Mock Annexing Kaliningrad

Mock Annexation of Kaliningrad @mihaszek on Twitter

In response to the blatantly illegal referendums and annexation of territory in Ukraine by President Putin, Czech social media users have over the past several days been trolling Russia by claiming that the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad is, in fact, historically Czech . As a result, there have been calls to hold a referendum to decide the fate of the exclave in a clear attempt to criticize and mock Russia for its recent actions in Ukraine.

The trolling really began to gain momentum when Czech Member of the European Parliament Tomáš Zdechovsky shared a satirical joke about distributing Kaliningrad between the Czech Republic and Poland. In the retweeted tweet, it was stated that “The time has come to divide Kaliningrad so that our Czech brothers finally have access to the sea.” Not surprisingly, Russia has been sensitive to the joke, taking it seriously as a revanchist move.

More seriously, Zdechovsky has stated that Russia should be prepared for discussions about Kaliningrad’s status if Russia moves forward with annexing foreign territory. The Czech MEP went on to state that “I think the Russians take themselves too seriously, both in terms of politics and in terms of international relations. We need to hold a mirror to them more and show that we are not afraid of them and their threats and that we are ready to support Ukraine in its struggle for the return of all territories.” Not much later, the trolling continued when a new twitter account announced a successful referendum where “…97,9% of Kaliningrad residents decided to merge with the Czech Republic and rename Kaliningrad to Královec.”

All trolling aside, why is Russia so sensitive about the status of the Kaliningrad exclave? The answer deals mostly with its strategic location. Annexed from Germany by the Soviet Union in the aftermath of World War II, it was inherited by Russia following the end of the Cold War. As it stands it is the home of the Russian Baltic Fleet and the only ice-free European port controlled by Russia. While the status of Kaliningrad is unlikely to change, it has in the recent past been the target of sanctions by Lithuania following a draft bill being put forth in the Russian Duma seeking to revoke the former Soviet republic’s independence.