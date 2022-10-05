More Than 25 Million Refugees From Just Six Countries

Refugees around the world kalhh from Pixabay

Of the tens of millions of refugees around the world today, more than 25 million originate from just six countries: Ukraine, the Syrian Arab Republic, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar. And this is just a fraction of the total more than 100 million reported people forcibly displaced around the world due to persecution, violence, conflict, human rights violations, or events significant enough to impact public order.

In Ukraine, the early days of the invasion by Russia contributed to about a quarter of the countries population fleeing their homes, with many heading to Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, Belarus and Slovakia. Given the active resistance against the Russian armed forces implemented by President Zelenskyy’s government, the majority of those who fled the country were women and children. The numbers of people seeking safety in Europe has led to the largest refugee crisis since World War II.

Similar numbers of people have been fleeing other war-torn countries and states experiencing political upheaval. More than 6.8 million people have fled Syria in the course of the decade long civil war there. A similar number have fled Venezuela due to severe economic hardships and repressive politics. The majority of those fleeing to neighboring countries have been families with children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with disabilities. Also in Africa, more than 2 million South Sudanese refugees, mostly women and children, have fled violence and deteriorating conditions as the young country recognized as independent in 2011 has spiralled into a humanitarian crisis. Roughly the same have fled Afghanistan to Iran and Pakistan, many of whom have done so since the withdrawal of US forces and the return of the Taliban regime. In Myanmar, decades of systematic discrimination against the Rohingya population has spiraled into genocide by the government, leading many to flee their homes for nearby Bangladesh. It seems like every year that passes there is a new country or group of people contributing to the total count of refugees in the world.

That being said, though these countries are the sources of the majority of refugees and internally displaced people around the world, there are others plagued by violence, political upheaval, and economic deprivation that have been affected as well. Given that the impacts of the conflicting underlying the upheaval in these countries are still ongoing, it is likely the refugee crisis being faced by the international community will continue to grow worse in the years ahead.