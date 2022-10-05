OPEC And Allies Cut Oil Production To Raise Prices

The Flag of OPEC Zscout370 on Wikimedia Commons

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have agreed to the deepest cuts in oil production since the COVID Pandemic in 2020. The move comes in reaction to a drop in oil prices from $120 to $90 per barrel in previous months. This agreement has been made despite consistent pressure from the United States and others to increase oil production instead of making cuts.

Given that OPEC controls more than 50% of global oil supplies, as well as possesses roughly 82% of total proven oil reserves, the move to cut production will have significant impacts on global markets. While OPEC members have consistently told the international market and governments around the world that they are not a political organization, and this not subject to the need for public transparency, the fact remains their policies can sometimes be political and do have large impacts on non-member countries and their populations. One notable example is the oil embargo levied against the United States in 1973 as retaliation in response to the decision to resupply the Israeli military in order to gain leverage in the post-war peace negotiations that followed the Arab-Israeli War.

The announced cut in oil production by OPEC has already started to raise the price of oil, which will likely contribute to increases in the price of gas in the United States in the weeks ahead. In terms of foreign policy concerns, this cut in oil production will also help Russia in the midst of its invasion of Ukraine by raising its oil revenues, which it can then put towards supplying its military forces and supporting its domestic economy to reduce the likelihood of significant protests against the regime in Moscow. While only a few states in the Middle East have expressed support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine, a number of them have also been careful about condemning these actions as well. Regardless, this recent announcement about oil production cuts will likely only benefit Russia and likely harm the US and its allies.