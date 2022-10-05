Russia Warns US Military Aid Might Lead To Direct Clash

President Vladimir Putin of Russia Presidential and Press Information Office of Russia at kremlin.ru

The Biden administration has announced $625 million in new military aid to Ukraine that includes four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), howitzers, artillery and mortar rounds, and small arms ammunition. This brings the total number of HIMARS in Ukraine to twenty, which will allow greater striking capacity against the bridges that Russia has been using to supply their soldiers in the south and east of Ukraine.

In a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, President Biden and Vice President Harris have promised to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes. A statement released by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s hand at the negotiating table when the time is right.”

As might be expected in the face of significant territorial gains by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in recent days, Russia is not happy about these developments and has been stepping up their rhetoric against the United States and its allies in the West. According to Russia’s Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said that “We perceive this as an immediate threat the to strategic interest of our country. The supply of military products by the US and its allies not only entails protracted bloodshed and new casualties but also increases the danger of a direct military clash between Russia and Western countries.” Similar statements have been made by the head of Russia’s delegation to the United Nations Disarmament Commision, Konstantin Vorontsov, who told the United Nations General Assembly’s First Committee yesterday that “The US continues to pump more weapons into Ukraine, facilitating the direct participation of its fighters and advisers in the conflict. Not only does this prolong the fighting, but it also brings the situation closer to a dangerous line of a direct military clash between Russia and NATO.”

While Russia has continued to warn of conflict, and made references to its nuclear weapons in the hope that the United States and the West will withdraw its support from Ukraine, given recent events it is unlikely to change the situation on the ground. Add in additional information coming to light about still more war crimes and violent abuses against Ukrainian civilians behind Russian lines and there is now more a desire than ever to remove the presence of Russia from Ukrainian territory.