Responding To North Korea Missile Test, US and South Korea Hold Military Exercises

Kim Jong-Un, Supreme Leader of North Korea Blue House (Republic of Korea)

Worries continue to rise in Asia after North Korea successfully launches a nuclear-capable ballistic missile after Japanese territory yesterday. The fifth round of weapons tests in the past ten days, the launch is only the latest of nearly forty missile launches over this past year. The missile launched yesterday is capable of striking Guam, which hosts one of the largest United States military facilities in the entirety of Asia. Given the continuing war between Russia and Ukraine, it is likely that North Korea has exploited the shift in international attention to Europe to gain space to speed up its weapon development programs. The end goal of such efforts would be to wrangle greater concessions from the United States and its allies without risking additional sanctions being levied on its leaders and economy, as well as attain recognition as a nuclear state.

In response to the tests, the United States and South Korea have conducted joint military exercises. The aim of these activities is to demonstrate the strength of the alliance between the two democratic states, as well as deter any North Korean attacks on its southern neighbor. In addition to the military drills that saw deployment of F-15 jets in bombing runs, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that the United States aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan would be returning to the waters off of eastern South Korea.

While the allied states hope that North Korea continues to avoid direct military conflict, the United States has continued to maintain a significant military presence within the country itself to be ready to react in the eventuality of war. As of this past year, there were 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea, as well as the presence of 90 combat planes, 40 attack helicopters, 50 tanks, and roughly 60 Patriot missile launchers. These forces join some 630,000 South Korean troops in securing the Asian democracy against an estimate 1.2 million North Korean soldiers.