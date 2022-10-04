Surprising Nobody, Russia Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution Condemning Its Annexation of Ukraine Territory

United Nations Flag Chickenonline from Pixabay

Surprising exactly nobody, Russia has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that described its attempts to illegally annex the four regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya in Ukraine as “a threat to international peace and security,” alongside a demand that the decision to do so be immediately and unconditionally reversed by Russia.

The draft resolution, which was circulated by the United States and Albania, was supported by the majority of the United Nations Security Council with only Russia outright against it, though Brazil, China, Gabon, and India all chose to abstain. The resolution itself called for all states in the international system, international organizations, and agencies to not recognize the Russian annexation. The resolution also called for Russia to “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces” from Ukraine.

Despite Russia’s veto of the draft resolution put forth in the United Nations Security Council, the entire 193-member General Assembly of the United Nations will now be meeting within ten days of the vote in order to examine and comment on the recent vote regarding the draft resolution. While this will not revive the draft resolution, it will afford an opportunity to countries of the international community to discuss recent Russian actions and where they stand on the recent annexation of territory in Ukraine. Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya of Russia has accused the West of hostile actions in their introducing of the draft resolution, and stands firmly behind the Kremlin’s claim that there has been overwhelming support from the residents of the claimed territories in Ukraine. Importantly, Russian representatives have made no comment on how significant portions of the populations in these regions have been displaced by the war, nor how the referendum process was implemented by Russian soldiers carrying guns.