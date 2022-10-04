Long History Of War Crimes Between Azerbaijan and Armenia Looms Over Peace Talks

Geneva UN Building Chris Mitchell on Wikimedia Commons

Recent violence between Azerbaijan and Armenia across their shared border has led to the death of hundreds in the worst fighting to break out since the end of the 2020 war over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh. Each side claimed the other is the party who initiated the conflict. According to Azerbaijan, Armenia committed “large-scale subversive acts” near the districts of Dashkasan, Kelbajar, and Lachin along the border, in addition to the fact it's army positions came under fire. For its part, Armenia asserted that Azerbaijani forces “launched intensive shelling, with artillery and large-calibre firearms” against positions manned by the Armenian military near to the cities of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk. Though a ceasefire has since been brokered between both Azerbaijan and Armenia with the help of Russia, tensions have risen again following a video coming to light that allegedly shows the execution of Armenian prisoners of war which, if support is found to corroborate, constitutes a war crime.

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has demanded an assessment of the video, as well as released a statement that “Videos regularly published by Azerbaijani users on social media demonstrate the war crimes, extrajudicial killings of Armenian prisoners of war, torture of Armenian servicemen, including women, and desecration of corpses committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces.” Sadly, if support is found to corroborate these events, they will only be the latest in a long line of atrocities committed in the violent struggles between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

A report by Amnesty International stated that verification of video evidence showed both Azerbaijan and Armenian forces engaged in war crimes during the conflict in 2020, which included summary execution of captives and the desecration of the corpses of opposing forces. A similar report that examined the first conflict, which occurred between 1988 and 1994, showed significant numbers of people on both sides subjected to being unlawfully killed, tortured, or forcibly displaced from their homes in the course of the violence. Older populations in particular experienced violence, which according to Amnesty International is in part because of their physical disabilities and health problems making it more difficult to flee before the arrival of advancing enemy forces.

Despite the history of violence and war crimes shared by both Azerbaijan and Armenia, there is some hope for the situation. Currently the foreign ministers of both Azerbaijan and Armenia are engaged in talks on a future peace treaty in Geneva, which follows up on the EU-mediated meeting between the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that occurred in Brussels on August 31 of this year. Each side has put forth a list of desires. Azerbaijan has called for the complete withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijan territory as well as the opening of communication and transport lines. For their part, Armenia has emphasized the protection of rights and security guarantees for the Armenian residents of disputed Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from Armenian territory to occur alongside the release of prisoners of war and the granting of international guarantees. Despite much international attention on the recent advances being made by Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s planned illegal annexation of several regions in the country, we can hope that world leaders will help end the possibility of violence between Azerbaijan and Armenia flaring up again.