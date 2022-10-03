Why Eastern Europe Should Be Concerned About Recent Russian Court Ruling

Ethnic Map of the Soviet Union Claude Zygiel on Wikimedia Commons

The Constitutional Court of Russia has ruled that the referendums in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson are legal, thereby clearing the way for President Putin to send the treaties to Russian Parliament to be ratified, which will be followed by the creation of new federal constitutional law that will admit these claimed regions into the Russian Federation.

While this court ruling is specific to Ukraine, Eastern Europe has cause to be concerned about their own territorial integrity in the future given the justifications the Constitutional Court of Russia based its decision on. According to their ruling, the decision was in large part based on “the arbitrary decisions of the Soviet authorities, the territory of the Ukrainian SSR was largely formed from lands with a predominantly Russian population without the will of the citizens themselves.” This claim conveniently ignores the fact that the majority of the population of the Ukrainian SSR voted overwhelmingly for independence following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, even in the areas of Eastern Ukraine and Crimea which have been seized by Russia. Moreover, Russia has asserted, and the Constitutional Court of Russia has echoed, that actions in Ukraine are justified further by government policies inhibiting the ability of ethnic Russians to pursue their national, cultural, religious, and linguistic identities.

So why do states in Eastern Europe need to be concerned? Essentially, by presenting their arguments for the annexations in this fashion, Russia is once again asserting that it has just cause to intervene in any state with a Russian population if it says that said population is being discriminated against in some fashion. Moreover, Russia’s assertion in line with the independence of Ukraine itself being illegal is not the only time a claim like this has been put forth. As recently as earlier this year, the Russian Duma put forth a bill seeking to revoke the independence of Lithuania. Though nothing came of this bill, and it is unlikely anything would have happened in regards to Lithuania's sovereign status had it passed anyway, the point remains that Russia is continuing to present justifications meddling in its neighbors internal affairs as being based around Russian populations and the former borders of the Soviet Union. Worse, should Russia prove successful in maintaining control over the regions targeted by referendums in Ukraine, it is conceivable that it will use any peace deal that recognizes their successes in Ukraine to rebuild its armed forces for future “special operations” in neighboring states.