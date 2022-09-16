Cryptocurrency Ethereum Upgrades, Cutting Energy Consumption by 99.95%

Ethereum Coin Image by Satheesh Sankaran from Pixabay

One of the most important criticisms of the adoption of cryptocurrency has been the energy costs associated with it. Given that there were almost 19,000 different cryptocurrencies this year, with a market capitalization of about $1.75 trillion (roughly the gross domestic product of Italy), the energy consumption associated with them is massive. Bitcoin alone currently consumes an estimated 150 terawatt-hours of electricity per year, which is more than the entire country of Argentina, which has a population of 45 million people. That consumption translates into 65 megatons of carbon dioxide released into Earth's atmosphere. Given so many concerns about climate change, that is not a negligible number, and it has been harming many people's perception of cryptocurrency.

Which is in part why ethereum has implemented an upgrade that will cut energy consumption associated with the cryptocurrency by a staggering 99.95%. Before the update, ethereum relied on a vast network of miners all over the world running specialized computers that crunched math equations to validate ethereum transactions in a process called proof-of-work, which consumed a lot of energy. Now, with the upgrade, ethereum has been switched over to a system known as proof-of-stake, wherein miners are set aside in favor of validators, which can leverage their existing cache of ether to verify transactions as well as mint new tokens. It is far more cost effective in terms of energy use, and as a result far less impactful on the environment.

So what are the impacts of this?

The cryptocurrency itself has been fluctuating in price, but that there has been no massive reduction is a potentially promising sign for holders of the cryptocurrency. This is important as it suggests that changing cryptocurrencies to proof-of-stake systems is possible. Efforts to implement an upgrade like that impacting ethereum will likely be pursued more as a result, which is good news in the face of a report by the White House that proof-of-work mining operations is inhibiting efforts to mitigate climate change impacts.

With one of the major issues with the use of cryptocurrency more widely in the world economy now potentially having a way to be addressed, it might be the case that in the months and years ahead it will be increasingly adopted for use in transactions by major banks around the world. In fact, this might be a surety simply given that banks like JP Morgan, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Citibank have already begun doing so in recent years. That being said, significant efforts will still need to be pursued to overcome other issues plaguing the use of cryptocurrency, such as regulatory risk and market manipulation.