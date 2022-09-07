Monkeypox in US Approaching 20,000 Cases

Monkeypox Virus (colorized) Wikimedia Commons

The United States is officially approaching a total of 20,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox. This is a bit less than half of the total 53,027 cases currently confirmed around the world. States with especially high infection numbers include California with 3833 confirmed cases, New York with 3403 confirmed cases, Florida with 1991 confirmed cases, Texas with 1730 confirmed cases, Georgia with 1445 confirmed cases, and Illinois with 1087 confirmed cases. That being said, some states have remained mostly unscathed so far, with Wyoming and South Dakota leading in this example with only 2 confirmed cases each. No one has yet died in the United States, but if you have confirmed that you have been infected the CDC has released general information on steps you can take to prevent the spread of your monkeypox infection to others.

Suggestions to prevent the spread of monkeypox include staying at home and isolating if you have monkeypox symptoms, such as the rash, at least until the time at which it has healed and a new layer of skin has been formed. During this period in time it is also a good idea to stay away from other people as much as you can, and not sharing things that you have touched, examples being things like clothes and toys. In addition, those who might be infected should be aware that monkeypox can be spread to animals, so it is a good idea to stay away from your pets, livestock, or other animals. If you are the primary caretaker for them, however, you should cover the rash to avoid contact with the animals, and wear a well-fitting mask.

If you share your home with others, the CDC has additional tips to avoid spreading monkeypox to your family or other cohabitants. For example, you should cover upholstered furniture and other porous materials that cannot be washed with things like sheets or blankets. If you have multiple bathrooms, it would also be a good idea to only use one, with everyone else using the other option. Lastly, if possible, you should move your work to remote status and have supplies and food delivered to you.