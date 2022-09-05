Liz Truss to Replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Following the mass resignation of ministers from his government in July of this year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he would be resigning as leader of the Conservative Party. The recent leadership election has seen Liz Truss selected as his successor within the party following six weeks of campaigning where she faced off against Rishi Sunak. She will begin her new role as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom as of tomorrow, September 6th. The first set of tasks she will be tackling include forming her government and to dive into a range of issues plaguing the country, namely the cost of living crisis, an upsurge in the price of energy, and continuing to set policy regarding the war in Ukraine.
So what exactly do we know about the new Prime Minister? According to sources, she was born in Oxford before moving to Paisley in Scotland with her family, become moving again to Leeds for secondary school. While she originally campaigned as a Liberal Democrat while at Oxford, and even called for the abolition of the Monarchy in 1994, she would eventually switch to the Conservative Party while still at the university. Since then she attained experience working for three Prime Ministers: for David Cameron as environment secretary; for Theresa May as justice secretary; and for Boris Johnson as foreign secretary. Currently living in Thetford, Norfolk, she is married and has two daughters.
In terms of government policies, 149 separate policy pledges have been made by the new Prime Minister that have been hailed as the Truss manifesto. Among these policies are calls for no rise in corporation taxes, nor new taxes in general. Instead, she has called for a 10-year economic plan for the country, with the goal of averaging 2.5% in growth. In terms of foreign policy, she has signaled a commitment to strengthening the Commonwealth and to dealing with aggression by China and Russia. Moreover, she has been firm in her stance on continuing to assist Ukraine as well as opposed any giving away of Ukrainian territory to Russia.
Time will tell how these numerous policies aims end up being implemented, or not implemented, depending on the shift in priorities in the months ahead. Regardless of what happens regarding these policies, her rise to become the third female Prime Minister is will see her hold the office until January 2025 unless an earlier election is called.
