Russian Gazprom Cuts off Gas to Latvia, With More Actions Likely to Follow

Shared History, Military Importance, and Resources Explains Why Putin’s Russia Invaded Ukraine

Territory of Ukraine in color of their flagElionas from Pixabay. On the surface there are many similarities between Russia and Ukraine that can justify why the former has in the past tried to keep the latter in its political orbit. Both share Russian as a language, media popular in Russia has also been popular in Ukraine, there many families who live and work across both countries, and Russia itself had invested billions of dollars into Ukraine before the invasion. However, this barely scratches the surface as to the many reasons why President Putin of Russia pursued an invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. In the paragraphs to follow you will get a sense for the many reasons that Russia would want to annex their neighbor that, when examined altogether, perhaps indicate that an invasion was a question of “when” and not “if” given the increasingly tightening of ties between Ukraine and the West.