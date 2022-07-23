Despite Deal to Allow Grain Export, Russia Missiles Strike Port City of Odesa

Dr. E.C. Beuck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KwXHJ_0gqCD3uK00
Port InfrastructureMonika Robak from Pixabay

With potential famine looming over a number of countries as a result of the war in Ukraine inhibiting grain exports from ports in the Black Sea, the agreement reached yesterday between Russia and Ukraine that was brokered by the UN and Turkey was quickly hailed as a triumph of diplomacy to help prevent disaster elsewhere in the world.

Less than a day later and Russia has already launched new missile attacks on the port city of Odesa, one of the main points of departure for Ukrainian grains to countries bordering the Black Sea and beyond. According to a Telegram message by the Operational Command South of Ukraine, "The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles; two missiles were shot down by air defence forces; two hit the infrastructure of the port."

As a result of this targeted strike directly against infrastructure needed to actually implement the goals of the grain export deal, Ukraine has accused Russia of willfully not complying with the deal recently signed in Turkey. Moreover, Ukraine stated plainly that, despite rhetoric by the Kremlin that Russia would not be the cause of any famine resulting from the war's impact on grain exports, that it is the Kremlin alone that will be responsible for any food crisis that will result from failures to export grain to countries in their dire need to feed their hungry populations.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oleg Nikolenko followed up with a statement that: "The Russian missile (strike) is (Russian President) Vladimir Putin's spit in the face of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep (Tayyip) Erdogan, who made enormous efforts to reach the agreement." For their own part, both General Secretary Antonio Guterres of the United Nations and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell of the European Union strongly condemned the attack on the port city of Odesa. That being said, while condemnation of the attack came from many, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban took the opportunity to state that the European Union needs to create a new strategy to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, as sanctions against Russia do not appear to be working. He emphasized peace talks and a peace proposal as an alternative to Ukraine winning the war.

It should be noted that the likelihood of such potential peace talks bearing fruit at this point are slim to none given recent events in Ukraine. Apart from this violation of the agreement to resume export of grains from Ukraine, there has been consistent rhetoric out of Moscow weaponizing food along with simultaneous announcements that Russia would be expanding its war aims to include annexing larger chunks of Ukrainian territory. The pursuit of these expanded war goals is not a bluff either, as Russian forces have been commanded to step up their offensives in every part of Ukraine that is currently under their control. Lastly, President Putin himself has begun the process of setting up blackmail against Europe this coming winter, threatening that the war might end up preventing Russia from being able to export gas supplies to its European customers, which puts many European Union citizens at the risk of freezing this coming winter if there are not enough gas reserves in place by then. With all these events happening within the same timeframe, it seems it is unlikely that President Putin has any interest in a potential peace agreement when all the signals say that there is still intent on the Russian side to pursue seizing additional territory in Ukraine.

# Russia# Ukraine# War# Politics# Food

Holding a PhD in Political Science, I write about current events and on political topics related to international relations, international law, conflict both between and within states, and the interactions between technology and politics.

