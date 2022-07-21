Russia Claims More Ukraine Territory and Threatens Expanded War Objectives

Israel Conducts Air Raids on Gaza Strip Following Rocket Attack

Sparks from an explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza CityAP Photo/Mohammed Ali. Rocket launches originating from the Gaza Strip were aimed at Israeli targets on Saturday, to which the Israeli military responded with deployment of fighter jets. The initial attack from the Gaza Strip saw four rockets launched in the direction of Israeli targets, of which one rocket was intercepted with the other three landing in open spaces according to the Israeli military. Following the attack, the Israeli military deployment claimed to have hit two facilities that belonged to Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, one of which was claimed to be an underground rocket-manufacturing plant. According to an Israeli Defense Forces Spokeperson, the site was one of the most important and largest sites for the production of raw rocket materials for the organization. While no one has been reported to have been injured in the strike, the fires that can be seen in the location and the surrounding land area indicates a lot of material damage. Despite the exchange of fire and damages inflicted on territory in the Gaza Strip, the situation is not expected to escalate.