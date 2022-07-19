US Federal Government Meets Over Addressing Long Covid

Vaccine vial with mask cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay

Today the US House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis meets to discuss the many and varied impacts that Long Covid can have, which will be supported with input from the perspectives of several experts. It has already been established that Long Covid has impacted millions of Americans over the course of the pandemic. The long-term health impacts have impacted the daily lives of many (as high as 1 in 5 adults) and even forced many of the worst affected (as high as 1 million workers) out of the workforce altogether while they try to manage the lingering health effects of the virus. This is not a surprise given the types of long-term symptoms associated with Long Covid, such as pervasive fatigue, shortness of breath, cognitive disfunction akin to ‘brain fog’, and even chronic pain.

Three expert witnesses will be presenting testimony. Ms. Katie Bach is the Former Managing Director of the Good Jobs Institute, a non-profit founded in 2017 with the mission of helping companies thrive by creating good jobs as well as redefine what it means to run a successful business. Ms. Hannah Davis, the Co-founder of the Patient-Led Research Collaborative, which is a group of researchers who have also been Long Covid patients. Beyond the wide-ranging perspectives of research the Collaborative pursues, they also advocate for policies that enable patients, especially those most marginalized by society, greater access to care and the ability to live with dignity. Lastly, Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, who is a Professor and Distinguished Chair in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio will be present at the hearing as well. Notably, she has developed a Post-Covid Recovery Clinic that has aided patients in rehabilitative recovery following the functional, mobility, and cognitive deficits brought on by the virus.

The hearing itself will also focus on highlighting the actions that might be taken by the federal, state, and local governments as well as the private sector to help facilitate faster, more effective research into how to detect, prevent, and treat Long Covid while expanding greater access to medical care and economic support. Given the pervasive range of health and economic impacts of Long Covid, and the millions of Americans that stand to be impacted by them, we can hope that significant progress is made today towards coming up with ideas for policies to address these issues.