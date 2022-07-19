US Federal Government Examines Important Role of Farmers and Ranchers in Regenerative Agriculture

View of a family farm in the morning Bertsz from Pixabay

Beyond an examination of regenerative agriculture, Representative Ro Khanna, who is the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Environment, will be discussing the urgent need to reform those federal policies that favor corporate agribusiness at the cost of family farmers. Indeed, only a small number of companies actually control the majority of the market for pork, beef, and grain, leaving family farmers earning only 16 cents of every dollar spent on these kinds of food.

An example of one such negative impact of current federal policy is how concentrated feeding operations that are in line with the law lead to large amounts of waste, runoff into water resources, and even higher greenhouse gas emissions than what otherwise might be the case should policies change. Until greater federal efforts and funding are implemented to support regenerative agriculture and conservation methods, which are oversubscribed too and currently underfunded, American family farms will suffer and the future of the US domestic food supply will be under threat.