Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute Celebrates 50th 'Pandaversary' with Summer Special Events

1972 Picture of first two giant pandas (Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing) gifted to the Zoo from China Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

While April 15th marked the official 50th anniversary of the arrival of Ling-Ling and Hsing Hsing at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, the summer celebration of giant pandas continues with a number of fun events. Special events include:

Free Zoo Guardians' Pandariffic Pack (Online): A free app that lets you celebrate the 'Pandaversary' with a fun word search, phone backgrounds, and coloring sheets for both kids and adults. The app also includes a mobile game called Zoo Guardians that features a virtual zoo.

July 22 - Mei Xiang's Birthday Party (Online and at the Zoo): Visit Asia trail at 9:00 am to celebrate Mei Xiang's birthday or, if you can't make it, a Panda Cam allows you to watch the mother panda enjoy a special ice-cake.

August 21 - Xiao Qi Ji's Birthday Party (Online and at the Zoo): Visit Asia trail at 9:00 am to celebrate Xiao Qi Ji's birthday or, if you can't make it, a Panda Cam allows you to watch the youngest panda at the zoo enjoy a special ice-cake.

August 27 - Tian Tian's Birthday Party (Online and at the Zoo): Visit Asia trail at 9:00 am to celebrate Tian Tian's birthday or, if you can't make it, a Panda Cam allows you to watch the father panda enjoy a special ice-cake.

Apart from these special events, visit Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute this summer to learn more about all the efforts to protect the giant panda population around the world. This is more important than ever as it is estimated that as few as 1864 giant pandas live in the wild today, with only about another 600 living in zoos and breeding centers around. Visiting the zoo will not only allow you to celebrate these amazing creatures but also to learn more about their behaviors, diets, and habitat.