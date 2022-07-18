Russian Missile Attack Kills Civilians in Dnipro, Ukraine

Dnipro locals stand by a big crater left by a missile impact Reuters via BBC News

At least three people have been killed and a further fifteen injured in the latest Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro this past Friday.Regional Governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on his Facebook page that the rockets launched by Russia had struck an industrial plant and the busy street next to it, but that the extent of the destruction was still being determined. What is known already, however, is that one of the casualties had been a city bus driver who had just finished his work day, leaving two children to grow up without a father.

In the attack six missiles had originally been launched by the invading Russian forces at Dnipro and the surrounding region, but the Ukrainian military had been able to shoot down four of them. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the X-101 missiles that had launched by Russian forces originated from Tupolev-95MS strategic aircraft in the northern portion of the Caspian Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the targeted factory made parts for Ukrainian ballistic missiles.

Rocket strikes have steadily increased since the Russian offensive in the eastern portion of Ukraine has slowed down, many of which have hit city centers. In his nightly address to the nation, President Zelenskyy said in response to this latest attack that “The occupiers are realising that we are gradually becoming stronger and the purpose of their terror is very simple – to put pressure on us, to put pressure on our society, to intimidate people, to cause maximum harm to Ukrainian cities, at least while the Russian terrorists are still capable of doing it.” Given the largely stalled offensive, and recent efforts to subordinate the economy to Russian military production needs as well as crack down on potential dissidence within Russia itself, it is likely these kinds of attacks will continue.