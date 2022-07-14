Dallas Museum of Art Major Exhibition - Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity

Dallas Museum of Art Dallas Museum of Art

This spring, the Dallas Museum of Art is the only venue in North America that will be showing the major exhibition, "Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity." Co-organized with the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris, in collaboration with the Musée du Lourve, and with support from Maison Cartier, this major exhibition traces the influences and inspirations of Islamic art and design on the creations of Maison Cartier from the early 20th century up until today.

The exhibition itself is comprised of more than 400 objects from Cartier, the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris, the Musée du Louvre, and the Keir Collection of Islamic Art. Objects showcased include examples of Cartier jewelry and luxury items presents alongside historical photographs, design drawings, and archival materials that are juxtaposed alongside works of Islamic art that bear similar designs and ornaments.

Bib necklace, Cartier Paris, special order, 1947. Nils Herrmann, Collection Cartier © Cartier Dallas Museum of Art

The objects on display at the Dallas Museum of Art helps the viewer explore how Cartier's designers worked to adapt the techniques and forms of Islamic art, jewelry, and architecture in combination with materials from Iran, India, and the Middle East to create a recognizable, modern style unique to Cartier itself. The Dallas Museum of Art Eugene McDermott Director, Dr. Agustín Arteaga, has said, “Not only does this exhibition present our audiences with the opportunity to explore Cartier’s dazzling designs, but it also spotlights the strength of our powerhouse Islamic Art and Decorative Arts and Design departments, as well as those of our colleagues at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs and the Louvre.”

"Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity" will be on display at the Dallas Museum of Art through September 18, 2022.