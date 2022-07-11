Monkeypox Continues to Spread in Texas

Dr. E.C. Beuck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDG91_0gbxXHAj00
Colorized Monkeypox Virus ParticlesNational Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

This past weekend the first presumptive positive case of monkeypox has been found in Denton county. As of now there have been a total of 26 positively identified cases of monkeypox within Texas, and a total of 762 of the disease across the United States. Though other states have similar numbers of monkeypox cases to Texas, as of right now New York and California are seeing the greatest number to this point, with 153 and 136 cases respectively.

Dallas County Health and Human services (DCHHS) has previously advised that “Anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, or shared items (such as clothing and bedding) that have been contaminated with fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox,” DCHHS said in a press release. “Monkeypox virus can also spread between people through respiratory droplets typically in a close setting, such as people living in the same household or in a healthcare setting.” DCHHS has noted that those infected with monkeypox may experience fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, as well as more serious complications resulting from the disease.

With cases continuing to rise, and concern about monkeypox starting to spread in the public, the CDC has released a number of prevention steps to take for individuals to avoid contracting monkeypox. These include:

  • Avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that appears like monkeypox. Activities specifically mentioned include not touching the rash or scabs; not engaging in kissing, hugging, cuddling, or having sex with an individual who has monkeypox; and to not share eating utensils or cups with an individual who has monkeypox.
  • Do not handle or touch clothing, towels, or bedding that has been used by someone who has monkeypox.
  • Wash your hands with soap and water, or make sure to alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Should you become sick with monkeypox, the CDC recommends:

  • Isolate yourself at home.
  • If you have an active rash or any of the other symptoms listed, the CDC states that you should stay in a separate room away from people and pets that you live with to the degree possible.

Holding a PhD in Political Science, I write about current events and on political topics related to international relations, international law, conflict both between and within states, and the interactions between technology and politics.

