Digital Futurism Panel Hosted by National Museum of Natural History Tonight

Tonight from 6:00-7:30pm EDT, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History will be hosting a Panel Discussion titled “Digital Futurism: Evening One”, the first of two panels to be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library that features presentations and discussions with leaders in history, art, literature, music, journalism and technology who are having impacts on how technology itself develops and how it is being used.

A free event primarily aimed at those aged 18 to 25, the public as a whole is welcome to register to attend the panel featuring:

Carolyn Malachi: a Grammy-nominated R&B singer from Washington, D.C., she has used her exceptional talents to advocate for equal access to education and technology. In 2016, she engaged in a Black History Month college tour partnered with Amtrak, and participated in a jazz education and exchange tour in Haiti. In 2017, she and her all-women band received sponsorship from the US Department of Defense Armed Forces Entertainment to give morale support to American and joint-service members deployed in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Allissa Richardson: an award-winning journalism instructor and scholar at the University of Southern California, her work examines how marginalized communities utilize mobile and social media in order to produce innovative forms of journalism, especially in times of crisis. Her research has been published in such journals as Journal of Communication and Digital Journalism, and her award-winning book Bearing Witness While Black: African Americans, Smartphones, and the New Protest # Journalism was published by Oxford University Press in 2020.

Kamal Sinclair: has served as the Executive System Co-Leader of the Guild of Future Architects, which focuses on the art and practice of future architecture as well as its potential impacts on the advancement of justice, inclusion and increasing shared prosperity. She has also been an External Advisor to the MacArthur Foundation’s Journalism & Media Program, been a Creative Advisor to For Freedoms, and an advisory board member of MIT’s Center for Advanced Virtuality, Starfish Incubator, and Eyebeam among other positions and roles.

Ashleigh Coren: is the Women’s History Content and Interpretation Curator at the National Portrait Gallery. It is her role to work with both the public and behind the scenes in order to connect people with the stories of incredible women that they may not have ever heard about before.

The address of the event is: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, Washington, DC: 901 G St NW, Washington, DC 20001 (Gallery Place Metro).

The panel itself received support from the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative, and the topic is tied to the upcoming “Cellphone: Unseen Connections” exhibit at the National Museum of Natural History beginning in 2023.