Monkeypox Continues to Spread Around the World

Colorized Monkeypox Virus Particles National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

An ongoing outbreak of the viral disease monkeypox continues to spread in countries around the world. First confirmed in May of this year, initial cases were detected in the United Kingdom, with the first confirmed case linked to an individual that had previously traveled to Nigeria where the population is regularly exposed to outbreaks of the disease.

Outbreaks as of last week in countries that have had 100+ confirmed cases since January 1, 2022 include:

Canada: 210

USA: 142

France: 277

Germany: 521

Netherlands: 167

Portugal: 317

Spain: 520

UK: 793

While these states represent the majority of cases so far, to this point in time some fifty states have seen at least one confirmed case of monkeypox. The World Health Organization (WHO) has noted that monkeypox is not yet a global health emergency, though WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has signaled that he was deeply concerned about the outbreak. That being said, the WHO has also stated that the outbreak should continue to be closely monitored, and recommended that a re-assessment be conducted if specific developments occur, such as if cases begin to arise among sex workers, continue to spread to/within other countries, or if the rate/severity of the cases increase.

Scientists have warned that anyone who comes in close physical contact with an individual infected with monkeypox, or in contact with their clothing or bedsheets, are at risk of becoming infected with the disease. Symptoms to be on the look out for include: fever, body aches, and a rash. Thankfully it appears that most of those infected with monkeypox recover within weeks, even should they not receive medical care.