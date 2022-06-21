Russia Warns of Response to Lithuanian Restrictions on Trains to Kaliningrad

President Vladimir Putin of Russia Дмитрий Осипенко / Pixabay

Following Lithuania’s decision to ban the transportation of specific goods from Russia to the exclave of Kaliningrad, the Russian government has vowed a response. Going into effect June 20th, they represent an additional effort to pressure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine this past February. Specifically, this recent ban by Lithuania is on goods that would pass through their territory via train which have already by sanctioned by the European Union. With restrictions on the only railway that exists between Kaliningrad and the rest of Russia, the goods being impacted by the ban include advanced technology, construction materials, metals, and coal.

Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has stated that the decision by Lithuania is unprecedented, that Russia considers this action illegal, and that it would be working on a response.

Indeed, on June 20, the Foreign Ministry of Russia summoned the chargé d’affaires of Lithuania in Moscow to demand a cancellation of the most recent restrictions. Should Lithuania choose not to do so, they will face “actions to defend [Russia’s] national interests.”

For their part, Lithuania has reacted to Russian statements that it has acted in an illegal manner by stating that they were in compliance with those measures being taken by the European Union. According to Lithuania’s Foreign Minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s actions were only taken following consultations with the European Commission, and follow its guidelines. In addition, Lithuanian officials have pointed out that Russia can still ship goods to Kaliningrad by sea.

The European Union’s High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, has also defended the actions of Lithuania. Though acknowledging worries about how Russia might retaliate, he states that Lithuania has done nothing but implement the guidelines as laid out by the European Commission and has not acted in a manner that would reflect on them as making any unilateral national restrictions.

The Governor of Kaliningrad, Anton Alikhanov, has voiced support for the Russian government engaging in tit-for-tat measures against Lithuania in response to the newest restrictions they have placed on goods coming from Russia. Time will tell the way in which Russia decides to respond.