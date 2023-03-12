The Effect of Trauma on the Brain: Impacts on Structure, Function and Performance

Dr. Donna L. Roberts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2daLuD_0lGEKjpX00
Photo byMathieu SternonUnsplash
Trauma results in a fundamental reorganization of the way mind and brain manage perceptions. It changes not only how we think and what we think about, but also our very capacity to think. — Bessel van der Kolk, M.D.

Trauma refers to a distressing or life-threatening event that overwhelms an individual’s ability to cope with and process the experience. Trauma, whether experienced as a single event or as a chronic stressor, can have significant impacts on the brain, leading to a range of physical and psychological symptoms. Research has shown that trauma can alter the structure, chemistry and function of the brain, affecting emotional regulation, memory, attention, and decision-making processes (Van der Kolk, 2014). Understanding these changes is crucial in developing effective interventions for individuals who have experienced trauma.

Changes in Brain Structure, Function, and Chemistry

One of the primary effects of trauma on the brain includes changes in the actual structure of specific areas. Studies have found that individuals who have experienced trauma have smaller hippocampal volumes (Bremner, 2006; Smith, 2005). The hippocampus is involved in memory consolidation and retrieval, as well as in regulating the stress response (Cahill & Alkire, 2003; McEwen, 2012). Trauma can lead to structural changes in the hippocampus that result in impaired functioning, including difficulties with memory processing and retrieval and the ability to process and cope with stress (Bremner, 2006; McEwen, 2012). Individuals with a history of trauma may experience fragmented memories, dissociation, and flashbacks, which can be triggered by reminders of the traumatic event.

Additionally, trauma can lead to changes in the prefrontal cortex, a region of the brain that is responsible for executive functioning, decision-making, and impulse control (Arnsten, 2009; Teicher & Samson, 2016). Trauma can lead to reduced prefrontal cortex activity and connectivity, which can contribute to difficulties with attention, planning, and decision-making, as well as difficulties with regulating emotions and behaviors (Van der Kolk, 2014).

I became what I am today at the age of twelve, on a frigid, overcast day in the winter of 1975 . . . That was a long time ago, but it’s wrong what they say about the past . . . Looking back now I realize I have been peeking into that deserted alley for the last twenty-six years. — Khaled Hosseini, The Kite Runner

Trauma can also impact brain function by altering the activity of neurotransmitters, chemicals in the brain that facilitate communication between neurons. Research has shown that individuals who have experienced trauma may have altered levels of neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine (McCrory et al., 2011). These changes can lead to symptoms such as depression, anxiety, and difficulty sleeping.

One of the most common ways in which trauma affects the brain is through dysregulation of the stress response system. Traumatic experiences can lead to chronic activation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, resulting in increased cortisol levels and prolonged activation of the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) (McEwen, 2012; Pitman et al., 2012). This persistent state of hyperarousal can lead to changes in the brain’s limbic system, including the amygdala and hippocampus, which are involved in processing emotions and memories (Bremner, 2006).

The amygdala plays a crucial role in the processing and regulation of emotional responses, particularly fear and anxiety (Davis & Whalen 2001). Trauma can lead to increased amygdala activity and hyperreactivity to stimuli that are perceived as threatening or dangerous, even when the actual danger has passed (Van der Kolk, 2014). This heightened amygdala response can result in increased anxiety, hypervigilance, and emotional dysregulation.

Photo byengin akyurtonUnsplash

Impacts on Cognitive and Emotional Processing

In addition to the impact on brain structure, function, and chemistry, trauma can also have significant consequences for cognitive and emotional processing. Individuals who have experienced trauma may have difficulty with attention, concentration, and memory (van der Kolk, 2014). These reactions may be closely related to the aforementioned changes in brain structure, as well as the impact of trauma on the stress response system.

Trauma is also considered a potential causal factor in emotional dysregulation, including symptoms such as anxiety, depression, and anger (Cloitre et al., 2013). These emotional symptoms are theorized as being related to changes in brain chemistry, such as alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters like serotonin and norepinephrine, as well as changes in brain function related to the prefrontal cortex and amygdala. These symptoms can further impact developmental processes, social interaction and interpersonal functioning, including difficulties with trust, intimacy, and relationships (Herman, 1992).

Being traumatized means continuing to organize your life as if the trauma were still going on — unchanged and immutable — as every new encounter or event is contaminated by the past. — Bessel van der Kolk, M.D.

Treating Trauma-Related Brain Changes

It is important to note that the impacts of trauma on the brain are complex and multifaceted, and can vary depending on a range of factors, including the type and severity of the trauma, the developmental stage of the individual, and their social support and coping resources. However, understanding the impacts of trauma on the brain is essential for developing effective interventions for individuals who have experienced trauma.

One approach that has shown promise in treating trauma-related brain and behavioral changes is trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy (TF-CBT). This approach integrates cognitive and behavioral techniques to help individuals process traumatic experiences and develop coping skills (Cohen et al., 2017). TF-CBT has been found to be effective in reducing symptoms of trauma-related stress disorders and improving brain function and structure in areas such as the prefrontal cortex and hippocampus (Van der Kolk, 2014).

These studies highlight the importance of addressing the impact of trauma on the brain and the need for effective interventions that can help individuals with trauma-related symptoms. Additional evidence-based treatments include eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) and medication (Pitman et al., 2012). The use of mindfulness-based interventions and other mind-body practices such as yoga and meditation have also shown promise in reducing the effects of trauma on the brain and improving psychological well-being (Van der Kolk, 2014).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6UJp_0lGEKjpX00
Photo byRoman KraftonUnsplash

Trauma can have profound and far-reaching impact on the brain, including changes in brain structure, function, and chemistry. These changes can lead to a range of physical and psychological symptoms and difficulties, and thus it is crucial to understand and address these impacts in order to effectively treat and support individuals who have experienced trauma. Further research is needed to fully understand the complex mechanisms underlying the effects of trauma on the brain and to identify optimal interventions to address trauma-related symptoms.

References:

Arnsten, A. F. T. (2009). Stress signalling pathways that impair prefrontal cortex structure and function. Nature Reviews Neuroscience, 10(6), 410–422. https://doi.org/10.1038/nrn2648

Bremner J. D. (2006a). Stress and brain atrophy. CNS & neurological disorders drug targets, 5(5), 503–512. https://doi.org/10.2174/187152706778559309

Bremner, J. D. (2006b). Traumatic stress: effects on the brain. Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience, 8(4), 445–461. https://doi.org/10.31887/dcns.2006.8.4/jbremner

Cahill, L., & Alkire, M. T. (2003). Epinephrine enhancement of human memory consolidation: Interaction with arousal at encoding. Neurobiology of Learning and Memory, 79(2), 194–198. https://doi.org/10.1016/s1074-7427(02)00036-9

Cloitre, M., Courtois, C. A., Charuvastra, A., Carapezza, R., Stolbach, B. C., & Green, B. L. (2011). Treatment of complex PTSD: Results of the ISTSS expert clinician survey on best practices. Journal of Traumatic Stress, 24(6), 615–627. doi: 10.1002/jts.20697.

Cohen, J. A., Mannarino, A. P., & Deblinger, E. (2017). Trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy for children and adolescents (2nd ed.). Guilford Press.

Davis, M., & Whalen, P. J. (2001). The amygdala: vigilance and emotion. Molecular psychiatry, 6(1), 13–34. https://doi.org/10.1038/sj.mp.4000812

Herman, J. L. (1992). Trauma and recovery: The Aftermath of Violence — from Domestic Abuse to Political Terror.Basic Books.

McCrory, E. J., De Brito, S. A., & Viding, E. (2010). Research review: the neurobiology and genetics of maltreatment and adversity. Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, 51(10), 1079–1095. doi: 10.1111/j.1469–7610.2010.02271.x.

McEwen, B. S. (2012). Brain on stress: How the social environment gets under the skin. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 109 (Supplement 2), 17180–17185.

Pitman, R. K., Rasmusson, A. M., Koenen, K. C., Shin, L. M., Orr, S. P., Gilbertson, M. W., & Milad, M. R. (2012). Biological studies of post-traumatic stress disorder. Nature Reviews Neuroscience, 13(11), 769–787. https://doi.org/10.1038/nrn3339

Smith, M. E. (2005). Bilateral hippocampal volume reduction in adults with post‐traumatic stress disorder: A meta‐analysis of structural MRI studies. Hippocampus, 15(6), 798–807. . doi: 10.1002/hipo.20102.

Teicher, M. H., & Samson, J. A. (2016). Annual research review: Enduring neurobiological effects of childhood abuse and neglect. Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, 57(3), 241–266. doi: 10.1111/jcpp.12507.

Van der Kolk, B. A. (2014). The body keeps the score: Brain, mind, and body in the healing of trauma.Penguin.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# psychology# mental health# trauma# brain# science

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer and university professor researching media psych, generational studies, addiction psychology, human and animal rights, and the intersection of art and psychology.

Canandaigua, NY
2K followers

More from Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Schadenfreude: Deriving Pleasure from the Misfortunes of Others

We are all the judges and the judged, victims of the casual malice and fantasy of others, and ready sources of fantasy and malice in our turn. And if we are sometimes accused of sins of which we are innocent, are there not also other sins of which we are guilty and of which the world knows nothing? ― Iris Murdoch, Nuns and Soldiers.

Read full story
4 comments

The Empty Nest Syndrome: Understanding and Coping with the Emotional Challenges

A mother’s job is to teach her children not to need her anymore. The hardest part of that job is accepting success. The term “empty nest syndrome” refers to the emotional experience parents may have when their children leave home (“the nest”) for the first time. The most common cause is the departure of children as a natural stage of their development — such as when children go off to college, get married, or move out on their own for the first time. However, it can also be triggered by other life changes, such as separation, divorce or moving out of the family home where the children grew up. The empty nest syndrome is often characterized by feelings of loss, loneliness, and sadness. This emotional reaction can be particularly difficult for parents who have dedicated a significant amount of time and energy into their children’s upbringing or if they have defined themselves primarily as parents.

Read full story
5 comments

Social Media Envy: Causes, Effects, and Coping Strategies

He who envies others does not obtain peace of mind. — Buddha. In today’s digital age, social media has become an integral part of our lives. We use it to connect with friends and family, share our experiences, and express ourselves. However, social media has also given rise to a new phenomenon known as social media envy. Social media envy refers to the negative feelings of envy, jealousy, and inadequacy that arise when we compare ourselves to others on social media.

Read full story
1 comments

When Family Ties Break: Understanding Parent-Child Estrangement

Sometimes the cause of the estrangement lies somewhere in that vast desert between where the complexities of each person’s personalities, histories, challenges, or genetics ping-pong back and forth off the other’s, and conflict operates less as cause and effect and more like a feedback loop, endlessly amplifying the worst instincts of the parent, adult child, or anyone else who wants to step into the fray. — Joshua Coleman.

Read full story
13 comments

Searching for Meaning at Midlife: Understanding the Crisis and Finding Purpose

Midlife is the time to let go of an overdominant ego and to contemplate the deeper significance of human existence. ― Carl Gustav Jung. Midlife is a time of transition, a period marked by changes in career, relationships, health, and identity. It is a time when many people experience a sense of restlessness and dissatisfaction with their lives, leading to a crisis of meaning. This crisis is often referred to as the midlife crisis, and it can be a difficult and confusing time for individuals who are grappling with questions of purpose and identity.

Read full story
1 comments

Helicopter Parenting: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

The one to whom nothing was refused, whose tears were always wiped away by an anxious mother, will not abide being offended. ― Seneca. Helicopter parenting is a term that refers to the practice of overparenting or overprotecting children. This parenting style involves hovering over children, constantly monitoring their activities, and being overly involved in their lives. While there are some benefits to helicopter parenting, such as increased safety and protection, this parenting style can also have negative consequences. In this article, we will explore the good, the bad, and the ugly sides of helicopter parenting.

Read full story
2 comments

Just what is an existential crisis? It’s real and it hurts.

We are all confused, dumbfounded by life. ― Cave Man, Modern Human’s Handbook. An existential crisis is a profound psychological state that can be experienced by individuals at any point in their lives. It is a period of intense questioning and reflection on the meaning, purpose, and value of one’s existence. It is often characterized by a sense of confusion, anxiety, and despair, as individuals struggle to reconcile their expectations and desires with the realities of their lives.

Read full story
1 comments

Differentiating Grief and Complicated Grief: Navigating the Challenges of Bereavement

Without you in my arms, I feel an emptiness in my soul. I find myself searching the crowds for your face. I know it’s an impossibility, but I cannot help myself. — Nicholas Sparks.

Read full story
2 comments

Fatherless Sons: The Psychological, Behavioral and Social Toll

While fatherhood has not fared well in a popular culture that celebrates freedom from both authority and obligation, more and more evidence shows that growing up without a father is even worse for children than folk wisdom suggests — and that it may be a root cause of a surprising array of social ills, from crime to academic failure to the decline of compassion. — David Popenoe.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Practice Cognitive Therapy Every Day: Changing the Way You Think and Feel

If you realized how powerful your thoughts are, you would never think a negative thought. Cognitive therapy is a form of psychotherapy that focuses on identifying and changing negative patterns of thought, feeling, and behavior. It is based on the idea that our thoughts, emotions, and behaviors are interconnected, and that by changing the way we think, we can change the way we feel and behave.

Read full story
1 comments

Motherless Daughters: Understanding the Emotional Impact

A daughter without her mother is a woman broken. It is a loss that turns to arthritis and settles deep into her bones.― Kristin Hannah, Summer Island. Losing a mother is a profound loss that can have a significant impact on a daughter’s life (Bowlby, 1980). The loss of a mother can occur in various ways, such as through death, separation, or divorce. While the experience of mother loss is unique to each individual, several common themes have emerged in the literature. Motherless daughters may experience a range of emotions, such as grief, anger, and confusion, which can affect their emotional, psychological, and social well-being (Institute of Medicine, 1984).

Read full story
14 comments

Motherless Sons: Navigating the Complexities of Grief and Loss

There is something about losing a mother that is permanent and inexpressible — a wound that will never quite heal. — Susan Wiggs. Motherless sons are boys or men who have lost their mothers either through death, abandonment, or estrangement. Maternal loss can have profound and long-lasting effects on a son’s emotional, psychological, and social development.

Read full story
1 comments

Fatherless Daughters: Understanding the Effects of Paternal Absence

Kids have a hole in their soul in the shape of their dad.And if a father is unwilling or unable to fill that hole, it can leave a wound that is not easily healed. — Roland Warren.

Read full story
58 comments

Breaking Free: Recognizing, Understanding and Overcoming the Destructive Power of Codependent Relationships

i held on when i should’ve let go” ― R.H. Sin, Algedonic. Codependent relationships are a complex and often misunderstood phenomenon that can have serious negative effects on the individuals involved. Codependency is a behavioral and emotional condition that often arises from dysfunctional family dynamics or trauma, and is characterized by an excessive reliance on others for a sense of self-worth, emotional support, and validation. Codependent relationships can be difficult to recognize, and many individuals may not even realize they are in one until they experience negative consequences.

Read full story
1 comments

Silencing Your Inner Critic: Taming the Beast Within

Remember, you have been criticizing yourself for years and it hasn’t worked. Try approving of yourself and see what happens. ― LOUISE L. HAY. The human mind is a complex and fascinating phenomenon. It can create wonders, imagine the unimaginable, and innovate beyond the boundaries. However, it can also become our biggest enemy if left unchecked. One of the most significant sources of self-sabotage is the inner critic, which can limit our potential and keep us stuck in self-doubt and negative self-talk. Taming your inner critic is crucial for your mental health and personal growth.

Read full story
1 comments

The Psychology of Self-Sabotage — The Self Plotting Against The Self

Self-doubt does more to sabotage individual potential than all external limitations put together. — Brian Tracy. Self-sabotage refers to the behaviors or thoughts that prevent individuals from reaching their goals or achieving success. It is a common psychological phenomenon that can have significant negative impact on an individual’s mental health, relationships, and overall well-being. Self-sabotage can take many forms, including procrastination, setting unrealistic goals, engaging in negative self-talk, and avoiding risks or new opportunities. It is often driven by a combination of internal and external factors, such as low self-esteem, fear of failure or success, and a lack of self-awareness (Blascovich & Tomaka, 1991; Dweck, 2006; Ruderman, 2006).

Read full story
4 comments

Mental Health Isn’t Always Straightforward: Understanding the Multifaceted Nature of Mental Illness

Mental health is not a destination, but a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you’re going. —Noam Shpancer, PhD. Mental health is a complex and multifaceted area of study that has been the focus of extensive research over the past several decades. Despite the growing understanding of mental health issues, it is important to recognize that mental health is not always straightforward. There are many different factors that can contribute to the development of mental health issues, and effective treatment often requires a comprehensive and holistic approach.

Read full story
2 comments

The Loneliness Epidemic: Understanding the Psychology of Social Isolation

Thinkin’ that life has passed them by. - Lyrics by America. Loneliness is a universal human emotion that has been studied extensively in psychology. It is a complex and multi-dimensional construct that can be defined as the subjective experience of social isolation, the feeling of being disconnected from others, or the perception of a lack of social support (Cacioppo & Patrick, 2008). While loneliness can be a normal part of the human experience, when it becomes chronic and pervasive it can have significant negative effects on physical and mental health.

Read full story
8 comments

A Dozen Times a Fictional Character Perfectly Portrayed a Mental Illness

Mental illness is a complex and often misunderstood topic, but it has been portrayed in various forms of media, including fiction, film and television. Fictional characters have provided a unique platform to shed light on these conditions, educating and raising awareness to a wider audience.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy