Six Psychologists Who Changed the World: Their Legacies Continue to Enlighten and Inspire

Dr. Donna L. Roberts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQ2Qi_0knw0HAa00
Photo byDKunert from Pixabay

“If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” — Sir Isaac Newton

Psychology is a field that has been shaped by many influential thinkers over the years. From early pioneers to modern day innovators, psychologists have made significant contributions to our understanding of the human mind and behavior. The following six psychologists have changed the world with their groundbreaking research and ideas.

  1. Sigmund Freud: Sigmund Freud is widely regarded as the father of psychoanalysis, a theory of mental health treatment that aims to uncover unconscious conflicts that contribute to a person’s psychological distress. Freud’s work was groundbreaking because it challenged prevailing views of the human psyche and sexuality during his time. Some of his most influential ideas include the unconscious mind, the id, ego, and superego, and the Oedipus complex. Freud’s theories are still widely debated and studied today, despite being over a century old. His emphasis on the unconscious mind, repression, and early childhood experiences as formative to one’s personality has had a significant impact on the fields of psychoanalysis and psychotherapy. Freud’s theories have been both praised for their insight and criticized for their lack of empirical evidence.
  2. B.F. Skinner: B.F. Skinner was a behavioral psychologist who is known for his work on operant conditioning. His research revealed that behavior can be shaped by its consequences, and that positive reinforcement is an effective way to modify behavior. Skinner’s work on operant conditioning and behaviorism has had a lasting impact on the fields of psychology, education, parenting, and even advertising. His work has been used to create behavior modification programs for a wide range of issues, from addiction to eating disorders.
  3. Carl Rogers: Carl Rogers is known for his contributions to humanistic psychology, a theory that emphasizes the importance of the individual and their personal experiences. His work has had a significant impact on the field of psychotherapy. Rogers’ humanistic approach to psychology emphasized the importance of the individual and the therapeutic relationship. His work has influenced the development of many humanistic and person-centered therapy approaches, and his concept of “unconditional positive regard” is often used as a cornerstone of therapeutic practice. Rogers believed that everyone has the potential for growth and self-actualization, and that the therapist’s role is to create a supportive, empathetic environment to help individuals reach their potential.
  4. Abraham Maslow: Abraham Maslow is known for his work on human motivation and his creation of the hierarchy of needs, a widely recognized construct in the field of psychology. Maslow believed that people have basic needs that must be met before they can reach higher levels of fulfillment. These needs include physiological needs, safety needs, love and belonging needs, esteem needs, and self-actualization. His ideas have had a significant impact on fields such as business management, education, and personal development.
  5. Jean Piaget: Piaget’s cognitive development theory has had a significant impact on the field of child psychology and education. His research showed that children actively construct their understanding of the world through interactions with their environment, and that cognitive development occurs in stages. Piaget’s work has been used to inform education practices and child-rearing strategies, and has had a lasting impact on the field of developmental psychology.
  6. Stanley Milgram: Stanley Milgram is known for his controversial experiments on obedience to authority. His research revealed that many people will obey authority figures, even when it goes against their own conscience. Milgram’s work has been criticized for being unethical, but it has also had a significant impact on our understanding of human behavior in the face of authority. His research has been used to inform ethical guidelines for psychological research, and has led to a better understanding of how individuals respond to authority figures in various settings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGrxH_0knw0HAa00
Photo byMarkus Winkler on Unsplash

Each of these six psychologists has had a significant impact on the field of psychology and on our understanding of the mind and human behavior. Their work has shaped the way we think about ourselves and others, and has led to many important advancements in fields such as education, therapy, and management. Their legacies continue to influence and inspire current and future generations of psychologists.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# psychology# psychologist# human behavior# life# science

Comments / 1

Published by

Writer and university professor researching media psych, generational studies, addiction psychology, human and animal rights, and the intersection of art and psychology.

Canandaigua, NY
2K followers

More from Dr. Donna L. Roberts

The Psychology of Self-Sabotage — The Self Plotting Against The Self

Self-doubt does more to sabotage individual potential than all external limitations put together. — Brian Tracy. Self-sabotage refers to the behaviors or thoughts that prevent individuals from reaching their goals or achieving success. It is a common psychological phenomenon that can have significant negative impact on an individual’s mental health, relationships, and overall well-being. Self-sabotage can take many forms, including procrastination, setting unrealistic goals, engaging in negative self-talk, and avoiding risks or new opportunities. It is often driven by a combination of internal and external factors, such as low self-esteem, fear of failure or success, and a lack of self-awareness (Blascovich & Tomaka, 1991; Dweck, 2006; Ruderman, 2006).

Read full story

Mental Health Isn’t Always Straightforward: Understanding the Multifaceted Nature of Mental Illness

Mental health is not a destination, but a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you’re going. —Noam Shpancer, PhD. Mental health is a complex and multifaceted area of study that has been the focus of extensive research over the past several decades. Despite the growing understanding of mental health issues, it is important to recognize that mental health is not always straightforward. There are many different factors that can contribute to the development of mental health issues, and effective treatment often requires a comprehensive and holistic approach.

Read full story
2 comments

The Loneliness Epidemic: Understanding the Psychology of Social Isolation

Thinkin’ that life has passed them by. - Lyrics by America. Loneliness is a universal human emotion that has been studied extensively in psychology. It is a complex and multi-dimensional construct that can be defined as the subjective experience of social isolation, the feeling of being disconnected from others, or the perception of a lack of social support (Cacioppo & Patrick, 2008). While loneliness can be a normal part of the human experience, when it becomes chronic and pervasive it can have significant negative effects on physical and mental health.

Read full story
9 comments

A Dozen Times a Fictional Character Perfectly Portrayed a Mental Illness

Mental illness is a complex and often misunderstood topic, but it has been portrayed in various forms of media, including fiction, film and television. Fictional characters have provided a unique platform to shed light on these conditions, educating and raising awareness to a wider audience.

Read full story
13 comments

The Psychology of Compartmentalization: Creating Mental and Emotional Silos

Compartmentalization is a cognitive process by which an individual divides their thoughts, emotions, and behaviors into separate and distinct categories, effectively isolating them from one another (Beck, 2020; Beck & Beck, 1995). This tactic is often used as a defense mechanism to protect one’s mental well-being and avoid cognitive dissonance.

Read full story
1 comments

Beyond Freud and Skinner: Seven Lesser-Known Psychologists Who Shaped the Field

Psychology is a vast field, and over the years, many influential psychologists have contributed to its development. While some of these psychologists are well-known, others have made significant contributions that have been overshadowed by their more famous peers. The following are seven influential psychologists that you’ve probably never heard of but whose work has made a significant impact on the field of psychology.

Read full story
1 comments

Social Psychology Experiments that Changed the Way We Think : Revolutionary Research with Profound Insights

Social psychology is the study of how people interact with each other and how their behavior is influenced by social situations. Over the years, researchers have conducted various experiments to better understand human behavior and how it is shaped by social contexts. These six classic social psychology experiments have changed the way we think about human behavior.

Read full story
2 comments

8 Psychological Concepts that will Change Your Life

Understanding certain psychological concepts can have a profound impact on one’s life. These 8 psychological concepts that have the potential to change the way you view yourself, others, and the world around you.

Read full story
2 comments

The Personality-Behavior Connection: What Your Traits Can Tell You About Your Actions

Personality traits have long been studied in the field of psychology as predictors of behavior. Researchers as well as practitioners have sought to understand the extent to which a person's unique combination of traits can be used to predict their behavior in various situations.

Read full story
1 comments

The Psychology of Mean Girls: Understanding the Nature of Relational Aggression

Mean girls, the stuff of movies and nightmares, are all too real in the adolescent world. The behavior of exclusion, rumor spreading, and manipulation can be devastating to its victims, leaving them with depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. But why do some girls engage in this behavior and what can be done to stop it?

Read full story
19 comments

The Psychology Behind Secret Societies

Motivations, Beliefs, and Experiences of Those Who Participate in Them. Secret societies have always been a topic of intrigue and mystique, with their closed-door meetings and cryptic symbols fueling speculation and imagination. But what is it about these secretive organizations that captivates our attention and why do people join them?

Read full story
13 comments

Emotional Intelligence: What It Is and Why It Matters

“We are dangerous when we are not conscious of our responsibility for how we behave, think, and feel.” - Marshall B. Rosenberg. Emotional intelligence is a relatively new concept in psychology that has gained increasing attention in recent years. It refers to an individual's ability to recognize, understand, and manage their own emotions, as well as the emotions of others. Emotional intelligence has been linked to a wide range of positive outcomes, including better relationships, increased job satisfaction, and improved mental health.

Read full story
1 comments

From Earth to Mars: The Implications of Parfit's Teletransportation Experiment

A Classic Thought Experiment that Challenges the Concept of Identity. Derek Antony Parfit was a renowned British philosopher who was an expert in the fields of personal identity, rationality, and ethics. He is widely recognized as one of the most significant and impactful moral philosophers of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. Based on the musings of some previous philosophers, he developed a hypothetical scenario (a “thought experiment”) designed to push the boundaries of our conceptualization of the self.

Read full story
29 comments

The Psychology of Possessions: What Our Things Mean to Us

Possessions are a fundamental aspect of human life. From the earliest civilizations, people have accumulated things and used them to express their identity, status, and personal values. Our possessions hold emotional and symbolic significance, and they can tell the story of who we are and what we value. In this article, we will explore the psychology of possessions and what they mean to us.

Read full story
16 comments

The Power of Eating the Frog First

A Strategy for Overcoming Procrastination, Prioritizing Tasks, and Achieving Goals. Do you ever feel like you’re procrastinating on the things that you need to be doing? Are you feeling overwhelmed by all the tasks on your list? If so, ‘eating your frog first’ ( as unappealing as that might sound) could be the solution to help you get stuff done.

Read full story
1 comments

The Psychology of Procrastination – Why We Avoid the Things We Must Do

"Procrastination is like a credit card: it's a lot of fun until you get the bill." - Christopher Parker. Procrastination is (regrettably) a phenomenon that is familiar to most people. At some point, everyone has put off doing something that they know they should be doing. While procrastination can be a minor inconvenience in some cases, it can also have serious consequences, including decreased productivity, increased stress, and negative impacts on mental and physical health (Tice & Baumeister, 1997).

Read full story
7 comments

The Psychology of Soap Operas – The Mind and the Melodrama

Soap operas, also known as daytime dramas, have been a staple of popular culture television programming for decades. These ongoing serial dramas have captivated audiences with their complex and intertwined storylines, relatable characters, and dramatic plot twists. But what is it about soap operas that makes them so addictive and why do people keep coming back for more? Turns out, there is a unique and subtle formula of psychological elements that keep viewers engrossed in these long-running dramas.

Read full story
1 comments

Everybody Hurts – Existential Pain of the Human Condition

And the night, the night is yours alone – R.E.M. "Everybody Hurts" is a powerful ballad written by R.E.M. and released in 1992. The song speaks to the existential pain that is inherent in the human condition and highlights the shared struggle of all individuals. The lyrics are poignant and relatable, tapping into the universal experience of feeling overwhelmed and lost at times.

Read full story
1 comments

Learned Helplessness Simplified — Understanding and Overcoming the Phenomenon

Learned helplessness is a psychological phenomenon in which a person experiences a sense of powerlessness and a belief that they are unable to control events affecting their life. This can occur after repeated exposure to aversive events which they perceive as uncontrollable, leading them to feel hopeless and passive in future situations. It results in a reduced effort to escape or avoid negative situations, and decreased motivation and ability to take control of their environment.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy