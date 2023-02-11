The Psychology Behind Secret Societies

Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Motivations, Beliefs, and Experiences of Those Who Participate in Them

Photo bypetr sidorovonUnsplash

Secret societies have always been a topic of intrigue and mystique, with their closed-door meetings and cryptic symbols fueling speculation and imagination. But what is it about these secretive organizations that captivates our attention and why do people join them?

Motivations for Joining Secret Societies

One of the main motivations for joining a secret society is the desire for belonging and camaraderie. Many people join these organizations in search of a sense of community and belonging, as well as the opportunity to connect with others who share similar beliefs and values (Baumeister & Leary, 1995). This sense of belonging can be particularly appealing to individuals who feel like they are on the fringes of society or who have trouble connecting with others.

Another common motivation for joining secret societies is the desire for power and control. Secret societies often offer their members the opportunity to wield influence and control over others, which can be particularly appealing to individuals who feel powerless in their everyday lives (Weber, 1978). Additionally, the secretive nature of these organizations can give members a sense of superiority and exclusivity, which can be a powerful draw for some individuals.

Beliefs and Experiences of Members

The beliefs and experiences of members of secret societies can vary greatly depending on the specific organization and its goals. However, many secret societies are centered around the belief in a higher power or purpose, such as the pursuit of knowledge, the protection of certain values, or the maintenance of a certain order (Eliade, 1958). These beliefs can be deeply ingrained in the minds of members, and participating in the secretive rituals and activities of the society can serve to reinforce and strengthen these beliefs.

The experience of being a part of a secret society can also be deeply transformative for some individuals. The sense of belonging, camaraderie, and shared purpose can create a strong bond between members, and participating in secretive rituals and activities can foster a sense of unity and belonging. Additionally, the secretive nature of these organizations can create a sense of mystique and excitement that can be intoxicating for some individuals (Goffman, 1963).

Photo byRyan McGuire from Pixabay

Controversy and Negative Effects

While secret societies can hold a certain allure, they can also be the source of controversy and mistrust. This is due in part to the secretive nature of these organizations, which can create a sense of exclusion and elitism that is at odds with democratic principles (Roth, 1998). Additionally, the closed-door meetings and secretive activities of secret societies can give rise to rumors and speculation, leading some to view these organizations with suspicion and mistrust.

Moreover, secret societies can also be a source of psychological distress for some individuals. The pressure to conform to the beliefs and practices of the group can be intense, and members may feel a sense of isolation and disconnection from the outside world (Festinger, Riecken, & Schachter, 1956). Additionally, the secretive nature of these organizations can create a sense of paranoia and fear, as members may feel that they are constantly being watched and judged by their peers.

Despite these concerns, secret societies continue to exist and thrive, with new organizations forming and old ones adapting to changing times and circumstances. This is due in part to the enduring appeal of the sense of belonging, purpose, and control that secret societies offer their members. Additionally, the desire for mystery and excitement, combined with the allure of participating in secretive activities, continues to attract new members to these organizations.

Secret societies are complex and multifaceted social phenomena, encompassing a range of motivations, beliefs, and experiences. While these organizations can offer a sense of belonging, purpose, and control, they can also be a source of controversy, mistrust, and psychological distress. Regardless of the potential negative effects, secret societies continue to captivate our imagination and inspire curiosity. Understanding the psychology behind secret societies is crucial for navigating the challenges and controversies that they can create, and for appreciating the enduring appeal that they hold for many individuals.

References

Baumeister, R. F., & Leary, M. R. (1995). The need to belong: Desire for interpersonal attachments as a fundamental human motivation. Psychological Bulletin, 117(3), 497-529. https://doi.org/10.1037/0033-2909.117.3.497

Eliade, M. (1958). Rites and symbols of initiation: The mysteries of birth and rebirth. Harper & Row.

Festinger, L., Riecken, H. W., & Schachter, S. (1956). When prophecy fails: A social and psychological study of a modern group that predicted the end of the world. Minneapolis, MN: University of Minnesota Press.

Goffman, E. (1963). Behavior in public places: Notes on the social organization of gatherings. New York, NY: Free Press.

Roth, A. (2004). Secrets of the soul: A social and cultural history of psychoanalysis. New York, NY: Knopf.

Weber, M. (1978). Economy and society: An outline of interpretive sociology (Vol. 1). Berkeley, CA: University of California Press.

