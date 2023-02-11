Emotional Intelligence: What It Is and Why It Matters

“We are dangerous when we are not conscious of our responsibility for how we behave, think, and feel.” - Marshall B. Rosenberg

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Emotional intelligence is a relatively new concept in psychology that has gained increasing attention in recent years. It refers to an individual's ability to recognize, understand, and manage their own emotions, as well as the emotions of others. Emotional intelligence has been linked to a wide range of positive outcomes, including better relationships, increased job satisfaction, and improved mental health.

What is Emotional Intelligence?

Emotional intelligence was first introduced as a concept by psychologists Peter Salovey and John D. Mayer (Salovey & Mayer, 1990). They defined emotional intelligence as "the ability to monitor one's own and others' feelings and emotions, to discriminate among them and to use this information to guide one's thinking and action" (p. 189). This definition has since been expanded upon and refined, but the core idea remains the same: emotional intelligence is the ability to understand and manage emotions.

Emotional intelligence is often contrasted with traditional intelligence, which is typically measured by IQ tests and focuses on cognitive abilities such as problem-solving, memory, and logical reasoning. While these abilities are important, they do not provide a complete picture of a person's overall intelligence. Emotional intelligence, on the other hand, encompasses a wide range of skills and abilities that are critical to success in both personal and professional life.

Why Does Emotional Intelligence Matter?

Emotional intelligence has been linked to a wide range of positive outcomes. In the workplace, for example, individuals with higher levels of emotional intelligence tend to have better relationships with their colleagues and superiors, experience increased job satisfaction, and are more likely to be promoted (Goleman, 1998). This is because emotional intelligence enables individuals to effectively communicate, manage conflicts, and build positive relationships with others.

In addition to its benefits in the workplace, emotional intelligence also has important implications for mental health. Research has shown that individuals with higher levels of emotional intelligence are less likely to experience depression, anxiety, and stress (Gross & John, 2003). This may be due, in part, to their ability to effectively manage their own emotions and cope with stress in healthy ways.

Emotional intelligence is also important in personal relationships. Individuals with higher levels of emotional intelligence tend to have more satisfying and stable relationships with their partners, friends, and family members (Goleman, 1998). This is because they are better able to understand and respond to the emotions of others, leading to more positive and productive interactions.

How Can Emotional Intelligence be Developed?

While some people may be naturally more emotionally intelligent than others, this trait can be developed and improved over time. There are several strategies and techniques that can be used to increase emotional intelligence, including:

Self-reflection: Taking time to reflect on your own emotions and behaviors can help you better understand your own emotional responses and develop strategies for managing them. Empathy: Practicing empathy, or the ability to understand and share the feelings of others, is a critical component of emotional intelligence. This can be developed through active listening and putting yourself in others' shoes. Mindfulness: Mindfulness, or the practice of being fully present in the moment, can help you better understand and manage your emotions. Regular mindfulness practices, such as meditation and deep breathing, can be particularly helpful in developing emotional intelligence. Emotional regulation: Emotional regulation involves developing strategies for managing your emotions in a healthy and productive way. This may involve techniques such as cognitive restructuring, relaxation techniques, and problem-solving. Communication skills: Effective communication is a key component of emotional intelligence. Improving your communication skills, such as active listening, non-verbal communication, and assertiveness, can help you better understand and respond to the emotions of others. Emotional intelligence training: There are many programs and workshops available that focus specifically on developing emotional intelligence. These can be a helpful resource for individuals looking to increase their emotional intelligence.

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Emotional intelligence is a critical, but often overlooked, aspect of overall intelligence that has important implications for success in both personal and professional life. Learning how to recognize, understand, and manage your own and other’s emotions more consistently and effectively will help you better navigate interpersonal relationships in various contexts. Emotional intelligence is not a fixed trait but instead can be nurtured and improved through focused insight and practice.

References

Goleman, D. (1998). Working with emotional intelligence. New York, NY: Bantam Books.

Gross, J. J., & John, O. P. (2003). Individual differences in two emotion regulation processes: Implications for affect, relationships, and well-being. Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 85(2), 348–362. https://doi.org/10.1037/0022-3514.85.2.348

Salovey, P., & Mayer, J. D. (1990). Emotional Intelligence. Imagination, Cognition and Personality, 9(3), 185–211. https://doi.org/10.2190/DUGG-P24E-52WK-6CDG