Emotional Intelligence: What It Is and Why It Matters

Dr. Donna L. Roberts

“We are dangerous when we are not conscious of our responsibility for how we behave, think, and feel.” - Marshall B. Rosenberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4txq_0kjuwG2k00
Photo byToa HeftibaonUnsplash

Emotional intelligence is a relatively new concept in psychology that has gained increasing attention in recent years. It refers to an individual's ability to recognize, understand, and manage their own emotions, as well as the emotions of others. Emotional intelligence has been linked to a wide range of positive outcomes, including better relationships, increased job satisfaction, and improved mental health.

What is Emotional Intelligence?

Emotional intelligence was first introduced as a concept by psychologists Peter Salovey and John D. Mayer (Salovey & Mayer, 1990). They defined emotional intelligence as "the ability to monitor one's own and others' feelings and emotions, to discriminate among them and to use this information to guide one's thinking and action" (p. 189). This definition has since been expanded upon and refined, but the core idea remains the same: emotional intelligence is the ability to understand and manage emotions.

Emotional intelligence is often contrasted with traditional intelligence, which is typically measured by IQ tests and focuses on cognitive abilities such as problem-solving, memory, and logical reasoning. While these abilities are important, they do not provide a complete picture of a person's overall intelligence. Emotional intelligence, on the other hand, encompasses a wide range of skills and abilities that are critical to success in both personal and professional life.

Why Does Emotional Intelligence Matter?

Emotional intelligence has been linked to a wide range of positive outcomes. In the workplace, for example, individuals with higher levels of emotional intelligence tend to have better relationships with their colleagues and superiors, experience increased job satisfaction, and are more likely to be promoted (Goleman, 1998). This is because emotional intelligence enables individuals to effectively communicate, manage conflicts, and build positive relationships with others.

In addition to its benefits in the workplace, emotional intelligence also has important implications for mental health. Research has shown that individuals with higher levels of emotional intelligence are less likely to experience depression, anxiety, and stress (Gross & John, 2003). This may be due, in part, to their ability to effectively manage their own emotions and cope with stress in healthy ways.

Emotional intelligence is also important in personal relationships. Individuals with higher levels of emotional intelligence tend to have more satisfying and stable relationships with their partners, friends, and family members (Goleman, 1998). This is because they are better able to understand and respond to the emotions of others, leading to more positive and productive interactions.

How Can Emotional Intelligence be Developed?

While some people may be naturally more emotionally intelligent than others, this trait can be developed and improved over time. There are several strategies and techniques that can be used to increase emotional intelligence, including:

  1. Self-reflection: Taking time to reflect on your own emotions and behaviors can help you better understand your own emotional responses and develop strategies for managing them.
  2. Empathy: Practicing empathy, or the ability to understand and share the feelings of others, is a critical component of emotional intelligence. This can be developed through active listening and putting yourself in others' shoes.
  3. Mindfulness: Mindfulness, or the practice of being fully present in the moment, can help you better understand and manage your emotions. Regular mindfulness practices, such as meditation and deep breathing, can be particularly helpful in developing emotional intelligence.
  4. Emotional regulation: Emotional regulation involves developing strategies for managing your emotions in a healthy and productive way. This may involve techniques such as cognitive restructuring, relaxation techniques, and problem-solving.
  5. Communication skills: Effective communication is a key component of emotional intelligence. Improving your communication skills, such as active listening, non-verbal communication, and assertiveness, can help you better understand and respond to the emotions of others.
  6. Emotional intelligence training: There are many programs and workshops available that focus specifically on developing emotional intelligence. These can be a helpful resource for individuals looking to increase their emotional intelligence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXKAQ_0kjuwG2k00
Photo byToa HeftibaonUnsplash

Emotional intelligence is a critical, but often overlooked, aspect of overall intelligence that has important implications for success in both personal and professional life. Learning how to recognize, understand, and manage your own and other’s emotions more consistently and effectively will help you better navigate interpersonal relationships in various contexts. Emotional intelligence is not a fixed trait but instead can be nurtured and improved through focused insight and practice.

References

Goleman, D. (1998). Working with emotional intelligence. New York, NY: Bantam Books.

Gross, J. J., & John, O. P. (2003). Individual differences in two emotion regulation processes: Implications for affect, relationships, and well-being. Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 85(2), 348–362. https://doi.org/10.1037/0022-3514.85.2.348

Salovey, P., & Mayer, J. D. (1990). Emotional Intelligence. Imagination, Cognition and Personality, 9(3), 185–211. https://doi.org/10.2190/DUGG-P24E-52WK-6CDG

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# psychology# emotions# emotional intelligence# intelligence# human behavior

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer and university professor researching media psych, generational studies, addiction psychology, human and animal rights, and the intersection of art and psychology.

Canandaigua, NY
2K followers

More from Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Beyond Freud and Skinner: Seven Lesser-Known Psychologists Who Shaped the Field

Psychology is a vast field, and over the years, many influential psychologists have contributed to its development. While some of these psychologists are well-known, others have made significant contributions that have been overshadowed by their more famous peers. The following are seven influential psychologists that you’ve probably never heard of but whose work has made a significant impact on the field of psychology.

Read full story

Social Psychology Experiments that Changed the Way We Think about Human Behavior

Social psychology is the study of how people interact with each other and how their behavior is influenced by social situations. Over the years, researchers have conducted various experiments to better understand human behavior and how it is shaped by social contexts. These six classic social psychology experiments have changed the way we think about human behavior.

Read full story
1 comments

Six Psychologists Who Changed the World

“If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” — Sir Isaac Newton. Psychology is a field that has been shaped by many influential thinkers over the years. From early pioneers to modern day innovators, psychologists have made significant contributions to our understanding of the human mind and behavior. The following six psychologists have changed the world with their groundbreaking research and ideas.

Read full story

8 Psychological Concepts that will Change Your Life

Understanding certain psychological concepts can have a profound impact on one’s life. These 8 psychological concepts that have the potential to change the way you view yourself, others, and the world around you.

Read full story
2 comments

The Personality-Behavior Connection: What Your Traits Can Tell You About Your Actions

Personality traits have long been studied in the field of psychology as predictors of behavior. Researchers as well as practitioners have sought to understand the extent to which a person's unique combination of traits can be used to predict their behavior in various situations.

Read full story
1 comments

The Psychology of Mean Girls: Understanding the Nature of Relational Aggression

Mean girls, the stuff of movies and nightmares, are all too real in the adolescent world. The behavior of exclusion, rumor spreading, and manipulation can be devastating to its victims, leaving them with depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. But why do some girls engage in this behavior and what can be done to stop it?

Read full story
17 comments

The Psychology Behind Secret Societies

Motivations, Beliefs, and Experiences of Those Who Participate in Them. Secret societies have always been a topic of intrigue and mystique, with their closed-door meetings and cryptic symbols fueling speculation and imagination. But what is it about these secretive organizations that captivates our attention and why do people join them?

Read full story
13 comments

From Earth to Mars: The Implications of Parfit's Teletransportation Experiment

A Classic Thought Experiment that Challenges the Concept of Identity. Derek Antony Parfit was a renowned British philosopher who was an expert in the fields of personal identity, rationality, and ethics. He is widely recognized as one of the most significant and impactful moral philosophers of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. Based on the musings of some previous philosophers, he developed a hypothetical scenario (a “thought experiment”) designed to push the boundaries of our conceptualization of the self.

Read full story
28 comments

The Psychology of Possessions: What Our Things Mean to Us

Possessions are a fundamental aspect of human life. From the earliest civilizations, people have accumulated things and used them to express their identity, status, and personal values. Our possessions hold emotional and symbolic significance, and they can tell the story of who we are and what we value. In this article, we will explore the psychology of possessions and what they mean to us.

Read full story
15 comments

The Power of Eating the Frog First

A Strategy for Overcoming Procrastination, Prioritizing Tasks, and Achieving Goals. Do you ever feel like you’re procrastinating on the things that you need to be doing? Are you feeling overwhelmed by all the tasks on your list? If so, ‘eating your frog first’ ( as unappealing as that might sound) could be the solution to help you get stuff done.

Read full story
1 comments

The Psychology of Procrastination – Why We Avoid the Things We Must Do

"Procrastination is like a credit card: it's a lot of fun until you get the bill." - Christopher Parker. Procrastination is (regrettably) a phenomenon that is familiar to most people. At some point, everyone has put off doing something that they know they should be doing. While procrastination can be a minor inconvenience in some cases, it can also have serious consequences, including decreased productivity, increased stress, and negative impacts on mental and physical health (Tice & Baumeister, 1997).

Read full story
6 comments

The Psychology of Soap Operas – The Mind and the Melodrama

Soap operas, also known as daytime dramas, have been a staple of popular culture television programming for decades. These ongoing serial dramas have captivated audiences with their complex and intertwined storylines, relatable characters, and dramatic plot twists. But what is it about soap operas that makes them so addictive and why do people keep coming back for more? Turns out, there is a unique and subtle formula of psychological elements that keep viewers engrossed in these long-running dramas.

Read full story
1 comments

Everybody Hurts – Existential Pain of the Human Condition

And the night, the night is yours alone – R.E.M. "Everybody Hurts" is a powerful ballad written by R.E.M. and released in 1992. The song speaks to the existential pain that is inherent in the human condition and highlights the shared struggle of all individuals. The lyrics are poignant and relatable, tapping into the universal experience of feeling overwhelmed and lost at times.

Read full story
1 comments

Learned Helplessness Simplified — Understanding and Overcoming the Phenomenon

Learned helplessness is a psychological phenomenon in which a person experiences a sense of powerlessness and a belief that they are unable to control events affecting their life. This can occur after repeated exposure to aversive events which they perceive as uncontrollable, leading them to feel hopeless and passive in future situations. It results in a reduced effort to escape or avoid negative situations, and decreased motivation and ability to take control of their environment.

Read full story
3 comments

The Psychology of Sad Songs - How Music Connects Us with Our Pain

When all hope is gone, you know sad songs say so much. — Elton John. Sad songs have long been a staple in music, with many people turning to them in times of despondency or heartbreak. But why do we find solace in listening to songs that make us feel worse? Well, it turns out there are distinct psychological mechanisms behind our preference for sad music.

Read full story
1 comments

The Tyranny of Busy: How Our Obsession with Constant Productivity May Be Harming Our Well-Being

"The problem is that you think you have time" – Buddah. In today's fast-paced society, being busy has become a badge of honor. We boast about our packed schedules, countless meetings, and the never-ending list of tasks we need to complete. But what happens when our obsession with productivity becomes a tyranny? When being busy becomes the norm, it can have a detrimental effect on our well-being, both physically and mentally.

Read full story
2 comments

Are you spuddling? If not, maybe you should be.

In the fast-paced world of today, where productivity and efficiency are highly valued, it's easy to get caught up in the rat race and feel like you're constantly on the go. But what if there was a word that described those moments when you're busy but not actually getting anything done? Meet "spuddle," a verb from centuries ago that means to work feebly and ineffectively, because your mind is elsewhere or you haven't quite woken up yet.

Read full story
2 comments

The Impact of Cognitive Bias on Decision-Making in the Workplace

Cognitive biases refer to the systematic patterns of deviation from norm or rationality in judgment, whereby inferences about other people and situations may be drawn in an illogical fashion. These biases are often a result of the brain's attempt to simplify information processing and can have a significant impact on decision-making in the workplace, leading to faulty decisions and potentially negative consequences (Kahneman, 2011). It is important for both organizations and individuals to be aware of these biases and implement strategies to mitigate their influence.

Read full story
1 comments

What Did the Milgram Compliance Experiments Teach Us?

Stanley May Have Known Us Better than We Know Ourselves. The Milgram experiments, conducted by Stanley Milgram in the 1960s, were a series of psychological studies that aimed to understand the extent to which ordinary people would obey authority figures even when asked to do something against their moral beliefs. The experiments have been widely discussed and debated in the fields of psychology and sociology since they were first conducted. One of the most striking findings from the experiments was the high degree of obedience shown by the majority of participants, despite their own moral qualms and the clearly expressed distress of others (Milgram, 1963, 1965, 1974)

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy