The Power of Eating the Frog First

Dr. Donna L. Roberts

A Strategy for Overcoming Procrastination, Prioritizing Tasks, and Achieving Goals

Do you ever feel like you’re procrastinating on the things that you need to be doing? Are you feeling overwhelmed by all the tasks on your list? If so, ‘eating your frog first’ ( as unappealing as that might sound) could be the solution to help you get stuff done.

“Eating the Frog First” is a concept that has gained widespread popularity in the productivity and self-help communities. In this model, the frog represents the most challenging, difficult or “distasteful” task of the day. The phrase refers to the idea of tackling that most challenging task of the day first thing in the morning, especially when you might be tempted to put it off in favor of more pleasurable or easier tasks. This approach, popularized by Brian Tracy in his book Eat That Frog!: 21 Great Ways to Stop Procrastinating and Get More Done in Less Time, is designed to help individuals overcome procrastination and increase their productivity.

Whether you’re a student, an entrepreneur, or a busy professional, the “eating the frog first” approach can help you achieve your goals and be more productive with less stress.

The Benefits of Eating the Frog First

The “eating the frog first” approach has been shown to have numerous benefits for individuals who adopt it as a part of their daily routine. One of the most significant benefits is the sense of accomplishment and motivation that comes from starting the day with a challenging task. When we purposely put off a task it tends to compound its sense of urgency, causing mental distraction and more stress as we exert effort to hold it in abeyance. However, when you complete a difficult task early in the morning, you are more likely to experience a boost in self-esteem, a sense of empowerment and relief, and a positive mood that can last throughout the day. This positive mindset can help you stay focused and avoid distractions, leading to increased productivity and better time management.

Prioritizing Tasks Based on Importance and Urgency

This approach requires us to prioritize tasks based on their importance andurgency, rather than simply their level of urgency. In order to be truly productive, as opposed to just busy, it’s important to avoid getting bogged down by urgent but unimportant tasks and instead focus on the important tasks that will have a lasting impact on our lives. To successfully implement the “eating the frog first” strategy, it’s essential to have a clear plan and set specific goals. This may involve creating a to-do list, setting deadlines, or breaking down larger tasks into smaller, manageable ones.

Overcoming Procrastination, Building Momentum and Increasing Productivity

Procrastination is a common problem that affects many individuals, and it can be a major obstacle to goal achievement. By tackling the most challenging and important task of the day first thing in the morning, you can overcome procrastination and increase your productivity. This approach helps tackle habit of putting off difficult tasks and instead gives you the motivation to face them head-on. By completing a challenging task early in the day, you are more likely to feel confident and motivated to tackle other tasks, making it easier to overcome procrastination.

This, in turn, helps you build momentum and increase your productivity throughout the day. By starting the day with a challenging task, you are more likely to stay focused and avoid distractions, which will allow you to complete the task more efficiently. This increased efficiency can carry over into other tasks, helping you to achieve more in less time. Additionally, by prioritizing important tasks and avoiding unimportant ones, you can stay focused on your goals and increase your overall productivity.

So that’s plenty of justification for the why of eating your frogs first. But what about the how of doing that?

Here are a few tips on how to start eating the frog first.

Start With Your Most Difficult Task

When you eat the frog first, you’re starting with the task that you find most challenging or unpleasant. Doing this can help reduce anxiety and stress related to procrastination. Take a deep breath and give into something that is mentally trying, such planning a long-term project or solving a complex problem. Once you have completed, or at least started this difficult task, everything else will seem simpler in comparison.

Break Up Tasks into Smaller Chunks

Sometimes it seems like one large task is all too overwhelming and it’s hard to get started right away. That’s why breaking up large tasks into smaller chunks can help you eat the frog first. Start by breaking down a big project into smaller tasks or goals and then tackle them one at a time until they’re complete — consider them your mini-frogs. This method allows you to prioritize your tasks and make progress steadily on something instead of becoming intimidated by its size all at once thus avoiding it altogether.

Focus on One Task at a Time

While multitasking may seem like a great way to get more done in less time, it can actually be counter-productive when trying to “eat the frog first” because it will force your brain to split its focus and attention between multiple activities at once — leading only for distraction and fatigue. Instead, strive for single-tasking where possible so that you can focus on one thing fully before moving onto another task from start-to-finish without interruption or diversion from other activities along the way.

Reward Yourself After Finishing

Motivation and positive reinforcement plays an essential role when “eating the frog first” — which is why rewarding yourself after completing a particularly tough job should always be built into any productivity plan or strategy. Even if it is just taking five minutes for yourself — have a cup of coffee, snack break, check social media — let yourself feel proud about what you have accomplished.

Not All Frogs are Created Equal

It’s important to note that not all frogs are created equal. Some frogs may be larger and more challenging, while others may be smaller and easier to handle. Prioritizing the most important and challenging task of the day as your first priority can help you build momentum and increase your productivity throughout the day. However, it’s also important to take breaks and give yourself time to recharge, as working for extended periods without a break can lead to burnout and decreased productivity. By finding a balance between tackling challenging tasks and taking breaks, you can maximize your productivity and achieve your goals.

Reference

Tracy, B. (2001). Eat that frog!: 21 great ways to stop procrastinating and get more done in less time.Berrett-Koehler Publishers.

