The Tyranny of Busy: How Our Obsession with Constant Productivity May Be Harming Our Well-Being

Dr. Donna L. Roberts

"The problem is that you think you have time" – Buddah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHF5R_0kUH8Aht00
Photo byRobert ByeonUnsplash

In today's fast-paced society, being busy has become a badge of honor. We boast about our packed schedules, countless meetings, and the never-ending list of tasks we need to complete. But what happens when our obsession with productivity becomes a tyranny? When being busy becomes the norm, it can have a detrimental effect on our well-being, both physically and mentally.

Productivity is King

Busy has come to define not only what we do but who we are. We live in a world that values productivity and busyness, and thus we live our lives at a frenzied pace, taking on far too much and feeling enslaved by our daily tasks. We've been trained to think of "busy" as the signifier of success and importance; it's become the new normal. But this obsession with being constantly productive and on-the-go could be doing more harm than good to our mental health - it leads to feelings of stress, anxiety, and overwhelm, among other things.

Because we now live in a globally connected world that can be "on" 24/7, our society has become so obsessed with productivity and efficiency that we forget about our emotional needs. We forget about the value of "down-time" and even the necessity of rest. In this "always on" environment it is easy to become so consumed by accomplishing tasks that we neglect our self-care practices like sleep, exercise, healthy eating, and mindfulness. This can lead to burnout, loneliness, and other negative mental health consequences.

Our Relationship with Time and Productivity

We have a complicated relationship with time - it changes depending on our environment, moods, or energy levels. When you have too much time on your hands, it can feel like an eternity, while all too often, the demands of real-life struggles find us wanting more hours in the day when things get too hectic. Unfortunately, this drive for constant productivity has a way of taking over our lives until we feel overwhelmed by all the tasks never seem to be finished: from running errands to working overtime, there always seems to be something else hitting the bottom line each day.

The Effects of a Too-Busy Life

One of the main issues with obsession with busyness and the demand for constant productivity is that it can lead to chronic stress. Endlessly rushing from one task to the next and always feeling like there is never enough time can cause our bodies to release the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones can have negative effects on our health, including an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, and depression.

A related problem with being too busy is that it can lead to burnout. When we are always in a state of high stress, our bodies and minds become exhausted, making it difficult to function. Burnout can manifest in a variety of ways, such as feelings of hopelessness and helplessness, a loss of motivation, and physical symptoms, such as fatigue and headaches.

Being busy can also have a negative impact on our relationships. When we are constantly rushing around, we often don't have the time or energy to invest quality time in our loved ones. This can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness, which can further contribute to mental health issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jURsi_0kUH8Aht00
Photo byIn today's fast-paced society, being busy has become a badge of honor. We boast about our packed sch

So what can we do to break free from the tyranny of busy?

Take Control of Your Time

The first step to beating the tyranny of busy is taking control of your time. Learning to be more efficient with our time can include developing better time management skills, such as setting clear goals and prioritizing tasks. It can also include learning to delegate tasks and outsource certain responsibilities. It can be helpful to leverage technology and other tools that automate or streamline certain tasks, such as scheduling software, digital calendars, and to-do list apps.

Beyond managing our productivity time, it is equally important to set aside some quiet moments during the day to wind down and relax without distractions. Create an "off-duty" policy where you turn off notifications, emails, and other digital intrusions that are all trying to pull us away from our breaks, even if just for a few minutes each day.

Make Room for Rest in Your Schedule

Another critical element is to learn to take regular breaks. When we're constantly in a state of "go-go-go," it can be easy to forget to take a step back and recharge. Research has shown that taking regular breaks can actually boost productivity, as it allows our minds and bodies to rest and rejuvenate. This could mean taking a short walk, meditating, or simply stepping away from our screens for a few minutes.

However, it's not enough to just take small breaks, you also need larger chunks of restorative downtime throughout your week as well. Take a half-day or longer each week and make sure it is dedicated exclusively to restorative activities such as meditation, yoga, reading, or any other form of leisurely activity that allows your mind and body the chance to recharge. Take your vacation time and sick leave from work where appropriate.

Set Realistic Expectations

Another way that we can become victims of the tyranny of busyness is by setting unrealistic expectations about how quickly we can accomplish our tasks or how many tasks we can get done in one day or week. It's essential to be realistic about what you can achieve in a given amount of time and set parameters around task completion times.

Learning To Say No

Because we are so often faced with overwhelming demands it becomes essential to set boundaries and learn to say no to things that don't align with our priorities. We need to take a step back and evaluate our schedules. Are we saying yes to too many commitments? Are there activities that we can cut back on or eliminate entirely? Like decluttering our possessions, we need to declutter our schedules and to-do lists.

If you find yourself overwhelmed with requests from colleagues or family members, practice saying no whenever possible. This may mean turning down additional projects at work or simply declining invites to social events. Learning when and how to say no will help create boundaries and prioritize what really matters most in your life.

Practice Self Care Rituals

In the midst of so much busy, it is imperative to prioritize self-care. This can include taking time to relax and unwind, practicing mindfulness, and engaging in activities that bring us joy. Get into the habit of engaging in small acts of self-care throughout the day, such as eating healthy snacks, stretching after long periods sitting down, and getting proper rest. This could also include taking up hobbies that provide mental stimulation. These activities not only improve physical well-being but mental health as well, which in turn makes us more productive, as it helps us focus and avoid burnout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00pXhe_0kUH8Aht00
Photo byEli DeFariaonUnsplash

It's important to recognize that the tyranny of busy is not just an individual problem, but a societal one. In many workplaces, there is a culture of overwork and constant availability, where employees are expected to be "on" all the time. This can lead to a toxic work environment and a lack of work-life balance. Employers can play a role in promoting a healthy work culture by setting clear expectations, offering flexible work arrangements, and promoting self-care and well-being among their employees.

The tyranny of busy is a pervasive problem that can have a negative impact on our physical and mental health, as well as our relationships. While we have become conditioned that being busy will make us productive and accomplished, it's important to remember that it can also harm our well-being. By taking a step back, setting boundaries, and prioritizing self-care, we can break free from the tyranny of busy and find a better balance in our lives.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# productivity# stress# burnout# Chronic busyness# self care

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer and university professor researching media psych, generational studies, addiction psychology, human and animal rights, and the intersection of art and psychology.

Canandaigua, NY
2K followers

More from Dr. Donna L. Roberts

The Psychology of Soap Operas – The Mind and the Melodrama

Soap operas, also known as daytime dramas, have been a staple of popular culture television programming for decades. These ongoing serial dramas have captivated audiences with their complex and intertwined storylines, relatable characters, and dramatic plot twists. But what is it about soap operas that makes them so addictive and why do people keep coming back for more? Turns out, there is a unique and subtle formula of psychological elements that keep viewers engrossed in these long-running dramas.

Read full story

Everybody Hurts – Existential Pain of the Human Condition

And the night, the night is yours alone – R.E.M. "Everybody Hurts" is a powerful ballad written by R.E.M. and released in 1992. The song speaks to the existential pain that is inherent in the human condition and highlights the shared struggle of all individuals. The lyrics are poignant and relatable, tapping into the universal experience of feeling overwhelmed and lost at times.

Read full story

Learned Helplessness Simplified — Understanding and Overcoming the Phenomenon

Learned helplessness is a psychological phenomenon in which a person experiences a sense of powerlessness and a belief that they are unable to control events affecting their life. This can occur after repeated exposure to aversive events which they perceive as uncontrollable, leading them to feel hopeless and passive in future situations. It results in a reduced effort to escape or avoid negative situations, and decreased motivation and ability to take control of their environment.

Read full story
3 comments

The Psychology of Sad Songs - How Music Connects Us with Our Pain

When all hope is gone, you know sad songs say so much. — Elton John. Sad songs have long been a staple in music, with many people turning to them in times of despondency or heartbreak. But why do we find solace in listening to songs that make us feel worse? Well, it turns out there are distinct psychological mechanisms behind our preference for sad music.

Read full story

Are you spuddling? If not, maybe you should be.

In the fast-paced world of today, where productivity and efficiency are highly valued, it's easy to get caught up in the rat race and feel like you're constantly on the go. But what if there was a word that described those moments when you're busy but not actually getting anything done? Meet "spuddle," a verb from centuries ago that means to work feebly and ineffectively, because your mind is elsewhere or you haven't quite woken up yet.

Read full story
1 comments

The Impact of Cognitive Bias on Decision-Making in the Workplace

Cognitive biases refer to the systematic patterns of deviation from norm or rationality in judgment, whereby inferences about other people and situations may be drawn in an illogical fashion. These biases are often a result of the brain's attempt to simplify information processing and can have a significant impact on decision-making in the workplace, leading to faulty decisions and potentially negative consequences (Kahneman, 2011). It is important for both organizations and individuals to be aware of these biases and implement strategies to mitigate their influence.

Read full story

What Did the Milgram Compliance Experiments Teach Us?

Stanley May Have Known Us Better than We Know Ourselves. The Milgram experiments, conducted by Stanley Milgram in the 1960s, were a series of psychological studies that aimed to understand the extent to which ordinary people would obey authority figures even when asked to do something against their moral beliefs. The experiments have been widely discussed and debated in the fields of psychology and sociology since they were first conducted. One of the most striking findings from the experiments was the high degree of obedience shown by the majority of participants, despite their own moral qualms and the clearly expressed distress of others (Milgram, 1963, 1965, 1974)

Read full story

Relationship Armageddon — Gottman’s Four Horsemen of the Relationship Apocalypse

John Gottman is a renowned clinical psychologist and researcher who has made significant contributions to the field of relationship science. With a career spanning several decades, Gottman has conducted extensive research on the dynamics of relationships, particularly in the areas of marriage and family therapy. His work has been widely recognized and has had a significant impact on the field of psychology, as well as on the lives of individuals and couples seeking to improve their relationships.

Read full story
17 comments

The Psychology of Decluttering — To Keep or Not to Keep. That is the Question.

Clutter is fundamentally a first world problem. We Americans particularly love our stuff, and so we accumulate it, sometimes to pathological proportions. In a 2014 LA Times article Organizing and Productivity Specialist, Regina Lark noted, “The average U.S. household has 300,000 things, from paper clips to ironing boards. U.S. children make up 3.7% of children on the planet but have 47% of all toys and children’s books” (Macvean, 2014).

Read full story
14 comments

Learned Helplessness and Learned Optimism

Feel defeated before you even begin to fight? It might be learned behavior. Learned helplessness is a phenomenon in which an individual experiences a sense of powerlessness in situations where they have previously been exposed to uncontrollable, negative events. Discovered quite serendipitously, it has since been credited by some scholars as the impetus that resulted in cognitive psychology’s displacement of behaviorism. This phenomenon has since been observed in a wide range of species, including humans, and has been the subject of extensive research in the fields of psychology and neuroscience.

Read full story
2 comments

Cognitive Bias – Part 1: What they are. What they do.

Cognitive bias is a term that refers to the ways in which the human mind is inclined to process information in ways that may lead to inaccurate or distorted outcomes (Haselton, Nettle & Andrews, 2005). These biases represent systematic patterns of deviation from norm or rationality in judgment and thus can lead to inaccurate perceptions, illogical conclusions, and even irrational behavior when individuals rely on their own constructed reality rather than the objective reality (Ariely, 2008; Baron, 2007). In other words, an individual’s thoughts and/or behaviors might be determined more by how they create reality, than by the unbiased input.

Read full story
1 comments

Forty-Eight Stars and a Purple Heart

America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand. - Harry S. Truman. By D. Myles Cullen - This image was released by the United States Air Force with the ID 081117-F-019.

Read full story
8 comments

The 90 Second Window and the Mindset of Survival

It probably won’t happen to you. Statistics show that the odds are in your favor – really, really in your favor. Harvard University researcher, David Ropeik (2006), noted ”The annual risk of being killed in a plane crash for the average American is about 1 in 11 million.”

Read full story
3 comments

Bad Apples, Bad Barrels and Bad Barrel-Makers

“The line between good and evil lies at the center of every human heart. It is not an abstraction out there. It’s a decision you have to make every day inside.” - Alexandr Solzhenitsyn, Russian poet imprisoned under Stalin.

Read full story
3 comments

The Late-Blooming Belly Dancer

In the garden of life, the late bloomers are especially beautiful. — Susan Gale. When I was just a little girl, I became enamored with the “I Dream of Jeannie” show. I watched it faithfully every week and “played” genie in between the episodes. I crafted a costume, pilfering one of Grandma’s scarves for my veil, and rooted around in the cupboards until I found a suitable genie bottle I could decorate and pretend was my “home.”

Read full story
13 comments

Bob’s Best Work Advice

“You’re wasting thirty percent, Donna,” stated Bob, shocking me to the core. I was finally getting advice now that I should have sought out long ago. Even as a small child, I’d always been an overachiever. It wasn’t enough for me to do things; I had to overdo everything. If something I was working on wasn’t one hundred percent faultless, it would gnaw at me until I’d go back, toiling on it until it was up to snuff. I always strove for perfection.

Read full story
2 comments

The Long Goodbye

Everything fades. Everything crumbles. Everything dies. The light bar on the police car parked in front of our house was still flashing, as I pulled up in my airport rental car wondering what on earth had happened now. Leaving my luggage and rushing inside, I found two police officers taking a statement from my disheveled mother. One gently took me aside to fill me in.

Read full story
7 comments

Encumbered Spaces

Sometimes you just need a little space of your own. I was halfway down the stairs when the gunshot rang out. The shock of hearing it propelled me the rest of the way down at an alarming speed, all the way to the door of the den. There, I paused, afraid of what I would find once I turned the door handle.

Read full story
2 comments

Methods of Personality and Personality Disorder Classification

The classification of personality, and subsequently personality disorders, is a problematic and controversial area that has not been sufficiently resolved at this stage in evolution of the science of psychology. Various systems of classification for assessment and diagnosis exist, including, (1) categorical, (2) dimensional, (3) structural, (4) prototype/domain, and (5) relational/integrative. Each structure has both strengths and weaknesses and offers a limited perspective of the complex reality of human functioning (Widiger & Sankis, 2000; Kaplan & Saddock, 2002). (See Figure 1)

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy