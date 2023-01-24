What Did the Milgram Compliance Experiments Teach Us?

Stanley May Have Known Us Better than We Know Ourselves

The Milgram experiments, conducted by Stanley Milgram in the 1960s, were a series of psychological studies that aimed to understand the extent to which ordinary people would obey authority figures even when asked to do something against their moral beliefs. The experiments have been widely discussed and debated in the fields of psychology and sociology since they were first conducted. One of the most striking findings from the experiments was the high degree of obedience shown by the majority of participants, despite their own moral qualms and the clearly expressed distress of others (Milgram, 1963, 1965, 1974)

The experiments consisted of a “teacher” participant who was instructed to administer electric shocks to a “learner” (who was actually a confederate of the experimenter) whenever the learner made a mistake on a word-pairing task. The shocks were fake, but the teacher participants were led to believe that they were real and could cause significant harm to the learner. The results of the experiments were shocking (pun intended): 65% of participants administered the highest level of shock, despite the screams and pleas of the learners and the teachers own reservations about continuing (Milgram, 1963, 1965, 1974).

The Milgram experiments provide us several important insights about human behavior that apply even today.

People Can Be Easily Manipulated by Authority Figures

One of the main lessons that the Milgram experiments revealed was that most people are easily influenced and manipulated by authority figures. This is known as the agentic state theory, which posits that individuals in certain situations will relinquish their own sense of personal responsibility and become subservient to an authority figure. Even when people know that what they are doing is wrong, they will still obey authority figures if they believe that those figures have the right to give them orders. In other words, people can be relatively easily persuaded to hand over their autonomy, self-control, and personal identity in order to comply with orders given by a perceived authority figure.

People Are Willing to Go to Surprising Lengths to Follow Instructions

Another insight gained from the Milgram experiments was how far people will go to follow instructions. Even when faced with the moral implications of administering high voltage shock waves and the screaming coming from participants (faked), volunteers were willing to continue simply because they were told to do so. This represents blind obedience, as the volunteers were given limited justification as to why they should continue despite being aware of potential harm resulting from their actions.

People are Less Resistant to Threats that Arise Gradually

One of the key factors that contributed to the high level of obedience exhibited in the study was the gradual escalation of the demands made by the experimenter. The participants were not immediately asked to administer the highest level of shock, but were instead led to believe that the demands were increasing in severity as the experiment progressed. This gradual escalation made it more difficult for participants to resist the “small step” demands of the experimenter and made them more likely to continue administering the shocks. This phenomenon is often referred to as the boiling frog syndrome, or the slippery slope syndrome.

Human Behavior is Strongly Influenced by Context and Situational Factors

Another important insight that comes out of the Milgram experiments is how much influence the external situation has in shaping our behavior. When people are placed in certain situations, they may behave in ways that they would not normally expect of themselves. Participants feared potential punishment from their assigned authority figures more than violating their own convictions. This provides insights into how much conformity can drive our everyday experience — for better or for worse — and potentially impact decisions.

The Milgram experiments clearly highlight the dangers of blindly following authority. The participants were willing to harm (and even potentially kill) someone else just because they were told to do so by an authority figure. This is a reminder that it is important to question authority and use our own moral compass to guide our actions.

Milgram (1972) himself summed up his view on the impact of the findings, noting:

Stark authority was pitted against the subjects’ strongest moral imperatives against hurting others, and, with the subjects’ ears ringing with the screams of the victims, authority won more often than not.

The extreme willingness of adults to go to almost any lengths on the command of an authority constitutes the chief finding of the study and the fact most urgently demanding explanation.

The experiments have also been used to explain a range of historical events, from the Holocaust to the obedience of soldiers in war. They can serve as a lens to understand how people in positions of authority can manipulate and use others for their own gain. Overall, these experiments provide valuable insights into the human mind and behavior, and continue to be studied and debated in the social science fields today.

However, it’s also worth noting that the Milgram experiments have been the subject of significant criticism. Some have argued that the experiments were unethical and that the high level of obedience shown by the participants was due to the specific context of the experiment which may not generalize to real-world situations. Additionally, some critics have argued that the experiment’s design and methodology were flawed (Orne & Holland, 1968; Smith & Bond, 1998).

The Milgram experiments remain one of the most controversial experiments in the history of psychology. Yet despite the debatable ethical nature of these studies, the results pose questions about human behavior that are still relevant today. They remind us how easily we can be manipulated when we listen only to those in power or those telling us what’s right and wrong without questioning it ourselves. Furthermore, they provide a deeper understanding of how social forces can shape our behavior by embracing or rejecting various norms depending on context or environment. As such they serve as a reminder that we should thoughtfully question authority and use our own moral compass to guide our actions.

References

Milgram, S. (1963). Behavioral study of obedience. Journal of Abnormal and Social Psychology, 67, 371–378.

Milgram, S. (1965). Some conditions of obedience and disobedience to authority. Human relations, 18(1), 57–76.

Milgram, S. (1974). Obedience to authority: An experimental view. HarperCollins.

Orne, M. T., & Holland, C. H. (1968). On the ecological validity of laboratory deceptions. International Journal of Psychiatry, 6(4), 282–293.

Smith, P. B., & Bond, M. H. (1998). Social psychology across cultures (2nd Edition). Prentice Hall.