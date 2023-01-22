The Psychology of Decluttering — To Keep or Not to Keep. That is the Question.

Dr. Donna L. Roberts

How many of those 300,000 things spark joy?

Photo byOnur BahçıvancılaronUnsplash

Clutter is fundamentally a first world problem. We Americans particularly love our stuff, and so we accumulate it, sometimes to pathological proportions. In a 2014 LA Times article Organizing and Productivity Specialist, Regina Lark noted, “The average U.S. household has 300,000 things, from paper clips to ironing boards. U.S. children make up 3.7% of children on the planet but have 47% of all toys and children’s books” (Macvean, 2014).

We clutter . . . and thus we must . . . eventually . . . declutter.

Decluttering, or the process of removing unnecessary items from one’s physical space, has been gaining popularity in recent years as a way to improve mental and emotional well-being. But it turns out it is not an easy or straightforward endeavor for many people. So, why do we clutter in the first place?

Why We Clutter

A fundamental psychological factor associated with the accumulation of “stuff”, and the difficulty in parting with it, is the concept of “emotional attachment” to possessions. People tend to develop strong feelings about their possessions, particularly those that hold sentimental value or are associated with positive memories (Frost, Steketee & Williams, 2000; Macvean, 2014). Randy Frost, a professor at Smith College, in Massachusetts and author of Stuff: compulsive hoarding and the meaning of things (2010), further notes,

“Our possessions all have magical qualities. Many, if not most, of the things we keep have an essence that goes beyond the physical character of the object.”

These emotional attachments can make it difficult for individuals to let go of certain items, even if they are no longer needed or used, and even if they are causing stress or conflict. While the act of decluttering can represent a form of emotional release as it allows individuals to let go of these attachments and move on from the past, it can also be a stressful experience where one feels overwhelmed by the emotional aspect of letting go of something that is, or once was, personally meaningful. Research conducted at Yale provided a physiological explanation for the difficulties experienced with discarding possessions. A study by Tolin and colleagues (2012) used fMRI technology to demonstrate that for individuals who exhibit hoarding behavior, decluttering activates the same regions of the brain that are associated with actual physical pain.

One of the key psychological factors that makes decluttering so difficult is the concept of “decision fatigue.” Decision fatigue refers to the phenomenon in which individuals become overwhelmed and fatigued by the constant need to make decisions, particularly when faced with a large number of options or choices (Baumeister & Tierney, 2011). This can lead to procrastination, indecision, and a sense of being overwhelmed. In the context of decluttering, decision fatigue can make it difficult for individuals to decide what items to keep and what to discard, leading to a buildup of clutter and an aversion to the process of decluttering.

Photo byDarwin VegheronUnsplash

Consequences of Clutter

As long as they do not overwhelm living spaces, personal possessions contribute to the interconnectedness between the sense of self and home (Jacobs & Malpas, 2013). They become important expressions of identity. However, in excessively cluttered spaces, individuals may experience trouble executing normal life activities like cooking, cleaning, and moving safely through their homes (Frost, Steketee, & Tolin, 2012). The presence of clutter can conversely lead to a sense of disconnect from important aspects of at-homeness (Seamon, 2014), rather than a sense of connectedness.

Compulsive hoarding, a widely prevalent but often concealed psychological disorder, is characterized by excessive acquisition and difficulty discarding possessions, which can pose a serious threat to one’s health, safety, and well-being as well as affecting interpersonal relationships (Frost et al., 2000). Clutter can stifle productive self-expression and ultimately detract from the most important positive benefit of psychological home, which is psychological well-being (Belk, Seo, & Li, 2007).

A study by Frost & Steketee (2010) found that individuals with hoarding disorder reported higher levels of anxiety and depression compared to those without the disorder. Additional research found that physical clutter in the home was associated with increased stress and feelings of being overwhelmed (Roster, Ferrari & Jurkat, 2016). These findings suggest that decluttering may potentially have a positive impact on mental health by reducing feelings of stress and anxiety.

Decluttering — Challenges and Benefits

Control is an important aspect in the mental processing that happens with decluttering. Individuals who feel a lack of control in their lives may find that physical clutter exacerbates this feeling, as the clutter serves as a constant reminder of their inability to keep their environment organized and tidy (Frost & Gross, 1993). However, framed differently, the act of decluttering can provide individuals a sense of control and mastery over their environment, leading to improved self-esteem and overall well-being.

The physical act of decluttering can also have a positive impact on mental health and quality of daily life. Researchers found that individuals who engaged in decluttering activities reported an increase in positive mood and self-esteem compared to a control group, suggesting that decluttering may have a therapeutic effect, helping individuals to feel more in control and empowered (Saxbe & Repetti, 2010).

Decluttering can also have a positive impact on productivity and focus. A cluttered environment can be distracting and make it difficult to focus on tasks at hand. Additionally, the constant visual reminder of incomplete tasks and unfinished projects can lead to feelings of guilt and procrastination (Frost, Steketee & Williams, 2000). Decluttering can help to eliminate these distractions and create a more conducive environment for focus and productivity.

However, it is important to note that decluttering can also be a source of stress and anxiety for some individuals. This may be particularly true for those who have a hard time letting go of possessions or for those who have a history of trauma associated with losing or discarding possessions. In such cases, it may be helpful for individuals to seek the guidance of a therapist or counselor to work through these feelings and develop a healthy approach to decluttering.

Additionally, decluttering should not be seen as a one-time event, but rather as a continuous process. The benefits of decluttering may be temporary if the individual does not maintain a clutter-free environment and associated mindset. Therefore, it is important to develop strategies for maintaining an organized and tidy space, such as regularly going through possessions and discarding items that are no longer needed or used.

Photo byImage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

And a Word about Marie

No discussion these days about decluttering would be complete without mention of Marie Kondo, whose book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up (2014), brought the topic into mainstream conversation and made minimalism a viral topic. The book’s central premise is that by getting rid of possessions and only keeping items that spark joy, individuals can achieve a clutter-free and organized home, as well as a more fulfilling life. This concept encourages individuals to let go of possessions that no longer serve them and to focus on cultivating a positive relationship with the things they own.

The KonMari approach also emphasizes the importance of the physical act of tidying. Kondo argues that the physical act of holding and handling possessions can be a powerful way to connect with them and to understand their true value. This can help individuals to make more informed decisions about what to keep and what to discard.

In general, the book has been praised for providing a unique and practical approach to decluttering and organizing. Many readers have reported feeling empowered and inspired by the book’s message and have found that the KonMari method has helped them to achieve a clutter-free and organized home and to cultivatie a positive relationship with the things they own.

However, the book has also received strong criticism, including that the approach oversimplifies the decluttering process. Critics argue that the focus on the emotional component of decluttering, such as the idea of “joy sparking,” may not be suitable for everyone, particularly for those who struggle with intense emotional attachment to objects or compulsive hoarding. Related to this, some critics argue that the book’s emphasis on getting rid of possessions that do not spark joy can lead to an unhealthy attachment to material objects and a lack of empathy towards others.

Another critique of the book is that it can reinforce societal pressure to conform to certain ideals of tidiness and cleanliness. This can lead to feelings of guilt and shame for individuals who are unable to maintain a perfectly tidy home or who have different priorities.

Others have further argued that approach is idealistic and can be difficult to apply in practice. The KonMari method’s focus on tidying in one go, rather than in stages, can be unrealistic for many individuals who may not have the time or resources to declutter their entire home at once. Additionally, the book’s approach may not be suitable for larger families or for those who have a lot of possessions, as it may be difficult to apply to a large volume of items.

Decluttering and the accompanying reexamination of our relationship with our possessions can have a positive impact on psychological and emotional well-being, as well as on productivity and focus. However, it is important to understand the underlying psychological issues that have contributed to the situation and approach decluttering with sensitivity, patience, and mindfulness.

